UNION, Mo. – All-American middle hitter Cindy Garcia Penaloza registered 17 kills, including three big ones in succession, as the Mineral Area volleyball team capped an unbeaten opening weekend.
After squandering an eight-point lead in game three, the Cardinals regrouped to sweep John A. Logan 25-22, 25-10, 28-26 on Saturday in their last of four matches at the East Central Classic.
Alayna Rooks connected on 11 kills from the left side, and returning setter Laura Danezzi compiled 32 assists plus seven digs for 10th-ranked Mineral Area (4-0).
Sophomore Emily Greif, who landed the starting libero role in preseason practice, totaled 10 digs and served MAC to a 17-9 advantage in game three when an 8-0 scoring spree featured three aces.
John A. Logan responded by taking 13 of the next 17 points. Kim Hall put her team ahead 22-21 with an ace that danced off the net after confusion on the Mineral Area side enabled a pass in the previous rally to fall untouched.
The Lady Vols reached 24-22 when Krista Rhodes tipped over two blockers, but could not convert on three separate chances to force a fourth set.
Kaylee Portell used finesse to score a second attack for Mineral Area, and the resulting rotation brought Penaloza back into the action.
Penaloza ensured ties at 24 and 25 with powerful swings through the defense, then buried an angled swing inside the line for her seventh kill of game three.
Farmington graduate and defensive specialist Blair Busenbark became the safe hitting option at match point with Danezzi scrambling to the ball, and connected with her lone swing from the back row.
Although the final stanza nearly slipped away, Mineral Area had firm control of the match after rolling through game two as solid defense frustrated the Lady Vols into unforced errors.
Macy Ketcherside began that game with kills from the left and right sides, and Sydni Basler, who extended a fist near the floor to prolong a rally, served two aces as the margin swelled to 13-4.
Greif denied a heated attack with an alert lunge before Penaloza stuffed the next Logan spike, and MAC enjoyed an eventual 20-6 cushion on a double contact call.
Rooks shined with six kills during game one alone, and snapped a 22-22 deadlock before Penaloza closed out with an unreachable serve.
Mineral Area finished with only three team blocks, but was bolstered by eight aces. Solymar Santos equaled Portell with six kills, while Basler made nine digs and Busenbark had seven.
Mineral Area 3, NE Oklahoma A&M 0
Solymar Santos waited her turn to join the regular rotation for Mineral Area after watching some more experienced players merit a significant bulk of the front-row playing time last fall.
The sophomore outside hitter from Puerto Rico sparked her squad at a crucial juncture against feisty NE Oklahoma A&M on Saturday, placing consecutive kills with authority both down the line and along the net.
The Cardinals erased the remainder of a four-point deficit, and regrouped from a questionable call later in the opening set to obtain a 26-24, 25-22, 25-20 sweep.
Alayna Rooks paced the attack with 11 kills, while Kaylee Portell tallied eight kills plus two blocks. Santos also shared two blocks, and equaled Cindy Garcia Penaloza with seven kills.
Caley Eslick connected on seven kills for NE Oklahoma A&M, which grabbed a 15-11 lead in game one before Santos spurred the timely answer by MAC.
Blair Busenbark served two of her four aces during the resulting 6-0 spurt that included a go-ahead kill from Rooks at 16-15. But finishing out the set would prove difficult.
Each team featured a setter who looked to exploit unprepared defenders on second contact. Freshman Paige Simpson of the Norse and sophomore Laura Danezzi of the Cardinals each had six kills.
Danezzi, who also contributed 33 assists and two early aces, executed a clever redirection over her right shoulder to break a 22-22 tie as NEO was hustling back from a saving clear.
The Lady Norse fended off one second set point when a Penaloza spike was ruled wide by the line judge, but committed two unforced errors after Sydni Basler made a key dig for MAC at 24-24.
Portell helped Mineral Area create separation in game two. She blocked an incoming attack and ripped a back-set from Danezzi later in the rally at 9-7.
Rooks hammered a bullet down the line for an 18-12 advantage, and Macy Ketcherside terminated from the right side after NEO had resisted three set points and forced a MAC timeout.
Penaloza served a productive rotation in game three, as Rooks and Portell pounced for back-to-back kills on overpasses. The Cardinals soon established healthy leads of 13-5 and 18-10.
NEO drew within 21-18 following a solo block by Alana Browder, but Danezzi faked setting the ball to earn the last two MAC points after Santos and Portell combined for a block.
Emily Greif anchored the back row with 15 digs, while Busenbark totaled eight and Basler added seven for the Cardinals. Baylie Petry had a team-high 18 serve receptions, and Ketcherside notched five kills.
Mineral Area 3, John Wood 0
Sophomore setter Laura Danezzi posted team highs with 24 assists and 15 digs to lead Mineral Area past John Wood 25-10, 25-10, 25-12 on Friday night.
Solymar Santos, Kaylee Portell and Alayna Rooks each put down six kills for the Cardinals. Cindy Garcia Penaloza compiled five kills, two blocks and four service aces.
Emily Greif brought up 14 digs. Sydni Basler had nine digs while Blair Busenbark added eight and Baylie Petry was responsible for five.
The victory was No. 400 in the career of Tim Copeland as a collegiate head coach, including previous tenures at Jefferson and Missouri Baptist.
Mineral Area 3, Lewis & Clark 0
Cindy Garcia Penaloza recorded eight kills with three blocks from the middle, and Mineral Area beat Lewis & Clark 25-15, 25-19, 25-9 in the season debut earlier Friday.
Alayna Rooks added seven kills, Kaylee Portell knocked down six, Thalisie del Claro chipped in five and Solymar Santos sprinkled four into the victory.
Laura Danezzi totaled 14 assists with seven digs, and back-up setter Marieke Zink produced 10 assists with six digs for the Cardinals.
Blair Busenbark served two aces and matched Emily Greif with 10 digs apiece. Sydni Basler and Baylie Petry picked up six digs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.