The Mineral Area College volleyball team faced its first competition of the new season on Tuesday during a scrimmage match against Williams Baptist. The Cardinals return four players from the regular rotation of a 29-5 season, and will pursue a fourth consecutive NJCAA Tournament appearance. At left: defensive specialist Sydni Basler saves the ball to prolong a rally. At right: all-American middle hitter Cindy Garcia Penaloza (9) spikes past an attempted double block for a kill.

