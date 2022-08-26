MAC volleyball team rolls past SWIC in home debut

PARK HILLS – With 16 players filling the current roster, the Mineral Area volleyball team can explore a number of lineup combinations in the early season.

The timing between freshman setter Alandry Below and returning outside hitter Nina Janjic showed plenty of promise during multiple stretches of the home opener on Thursday.

The Cardinals defeated SW Illinois 25-17, 25-19, 25-19 in what was designated an exhibition match after closing all three games of the sweep with a flourish.

Janjic slammed seven of her match-high 14 kills during game one, including a frenetic rally that resulted in a 17-14 lead on a smooth transition from Below.

Jillian Schmoll matched opposing player Johanna Bock just seconds apart with reaching saves in the front row on minimal time to react, helping MAC claim a fourth consecutive point after trailing 14-13.

Patricia Elizandra, also back from last year’s squad, added a scoring block at 21-16, and Below followed with back-to-back ace serves to pull farther ahead.

Below anchored the 5-1 offense for the duration with 35 assists, and libero Summer Meyer provided 17 digs to lead the back row for Mineral Area.

Sophie Gill-Kemper and Olivia Carle connected on seven kills each for the Blue Storm, who threatened to force a fourth set after staying within 18-17 late.

Middle hitter Agatha Emanuelle had a resourceful response for the Cardinals, first kicking the ball upward as the ensuing serve clipped the net tape, then covering a dink on second contact by SWIC setter Kendall Williams.

MAC claimed the point on an errant pass, and Janjic landed consecutive attacks at the 21-19 mark of game three before Ella Bertram and Vitoria Campos Mello dialed up a double block.

Below targeted Janjic more frequently after SW Illinois had jumped ahead 4-0, and again found her along opposite sides with back-sets to help close out the victory.

Mariana de Carvalho followed up a solid opening weekend for the Cardinals with another versatile showing, equaling Emanuelle with eight kills while making 18 serve receptions and seven digs.

de Carvalho was stuffed twice on single efforts from Bock, but countered up front by scattering three solo blocks of her own. She also pelted the back corners on spikes from the left side and behind the 10-foot line during the middle set.

The Cardinals opened up a 9-4 separation in game two when Below redirected a tight pass to the floor following a couple of SWIC hitting errors. Defense helped them stay ahead.

Katie Huster crashed in the back corner to rescue a ball that eventually led to a double block by Campos and Elizandra at 12-8. She made another diving stop prior to a de Carvalho smash at 17-12 after Meyer fought off a blistering swing from the Blue Storm four points earlier.

Schmoll added two of her eight digs in succession to spark a four-point scoring run, and the resulting 21-14 margin held up after Janjic rifled a right-side kill to present game point.

As MAC celebrates a century of existence, the Cardinals were dressed in throwback jerseys sporting the initials of former institution name Flat River Junior College.

Bertram, a former all-state performer at Valle Catholic, saw her first action in game three, and notched two solo blocks plus two kills after contacting the net on her first swing.

Mineral Area (2-1) has a tournament scheduled at SE Iowa next weekend before entering Region 16 play on Sept. 7 against 12th-ranked Jefferson.