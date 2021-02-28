MAC volleyball team seizes clutch fifth set

The Cardinals answered with two separate 6-0 runs in game four. Johnson followed a Rooks bullet with her own kill and ensuing solo block before joining Rooks on a double at 7-2.

Jefferson drew to within 9-8 on another attack from Moreira, who compiled 15 kills with four blocks, but struggled to transition a series of jump serves by Ksenija Simun into offense.

The Vikings hammered two swings into the net and collided on another ball in the front row after Simun dropped in a sinking ace. A double-block by Kaylee Portell and Mya Young made it 18-10.

Each team permitted an inviting an overpass to fall untouched in game five, but Jefferson compounded its miscue with a subsequent double-contact violation to create a 14-11 MAC edge.

Beel reacted for a great save after her spike was blocked, then knocked down her second attack to turn the first match point aside. She rotated back for an ace to fend off another.

Kyndia Smith recorded 12 kills to equal Beel, who also picked up 16 digs in defeat. The Vikings knocked off region rival MSU-West Plains earlier in the week.