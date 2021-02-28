MAC volleyball team seizes clutch fifth set

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Jefferson was one point away from taking its first lead of the decisive fifth set on six separate occasions against the Mineral Area volleyball team on Friday night.
The Cardinals won the ensuing rally each time, and eventually converted a third match point to secure a grueling 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-13 triumph in the Region 16 opener.
Sophomore hitter Alayna Rooks amassed 21 kills, 16 digs, five blocks and two aces, and landed five magnified kills during the abbreviated final stanza.
She was on the back row to calmly receive the last serve. Suelen Custodio set directly upward to Mikayla Johnson, who shifted right from her usual middle position to pound the cross-court clincher.
Johnson notched a season-high 13 kills along with six blocks, and Custodio contributed 46 assists with 11 digs as Mineral Area (7-4, 1-0) came back from a 2-1 deficit in games.
Jefferson (5-7, 1-1) seized momentum with six consecutive points to take game three after Rooks had broken a 14-14 tie with a deflected spike.
Vanessa Moreira sent down two powerful kills during that stretch, then tipped perfectly from just inside the 10-foot line before an ace from Kyla Beel created a 20-15 cushion.
The Cardinals answered with two separate 6-0 runs in game four. Johnson followed a Rooks bullet with her own kill and ensuing solo block before joining Rooks on a double at 7-2.
Jefferson drew to within 9-8 on another attack from Moreira, who compiled 15 kills with four blocks, but struggled to transition a series of jump serves by Ksenija Simun into offense.
The Vikings hammered two swings into the net and collided on another ball in the front row after Simun dropped in a sinking ace. A double-block by Kaylee Portell and Mya Young made it 18-10.
Each team permitted an inviting an overpass to fall untouched in game five, but Jefferson compounded its miscue with a subsequent double-contact violation to create a 14-11 MAC edge.
Beel reacted for a great save after her spike was blocked, then knocked down her second attack to turn the first match point aside. She rotated back for an ace to fend off another.
Kyndia Smith recorded 12 kills to equal Beel, who also picked up 16 digs in defeat. The Vikings knocked off region rival MSU-West Plains earlier in the week.
Mineral Area, which faces those same Grizzlies on Tuesday night, welcomed sophomore Blair Busenbark back into the lineup after missing two matches with an injured ankle.
The Farmington graduate was steady again with 23 digs, and the Cardinals looked strong at the outset while never trailing in the opening game.
Portell and Rooks struck for consecutive kills, and Johnson executed a scoring block after sending her own attack to the floor to create an 11-6 lead.
Simun added 10 kills and 14 kills for Mineral Area, and used power to increase the margin before Portell went off-speed for one of her seven kills at 15-9.
Magdalena Bostal spurred a Jefferson push with an ace, and Simona Georgieva blistered an overpass as the host squad got within 19-18.
The Cardinals answered with four consecutive points. Rooks followed a Johnson spike with a perfect roll shot that found a vacant spot from several feet off the net.
Jefferson reeled off a 5-0 spurt after game two was tied 11-11 to even the match. Halani Hobbs chipped in 10 kills, and Bostal supplied 22 digs as an outside hitter converted to libero.