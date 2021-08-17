 Skip to main content
MAC volleyball tunes up for season
MAC volleyball tunes up for season

  Updated
The Mineral Area volleyball team hosted Williams Baptist for a scrimmage match on Tuesday in a final competitive tune-up before starting the regular season this weekend at the Wallace State tournament in Hanceville, Ala. Left: Freshman Bridget Bone guides a pass on serve receive. Right: Sophomore Ksenija Simun jump serves during the third set. The Cardinals finished 15-10 during a delayed 2020-21 season that concluded in early April.

