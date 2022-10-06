MAC wins another 5-set marathon over Jefferson

HILLSBORO, Mo. – For the third consecutive season, the Mineral Area volleyball program overcame unfavorable odds in the fifth game to steal a road victory over Region 16 rival Jefferson.

The elated Cardinals rallied from a five-point deficit in the abbreviated final stanza Wednesday night, and emerged with an improbable 22-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-15, 15-13 triumph.

Mariana de Carvalho produced nine kills during a torrid attacking stretch in game four, and finished with 20 kills and 24 digs. Setter Alandry Below made 48 assists and 19 digs for Mineral Area (17-6, 2-1).

Jefferson (9-12, 0-3) seemed to have regained control of the action when Matylda Wozny served an ace and Morgan LeBlanc showed excellent touch on a roll shot to build a 7-2 lead in game five.

But the passing woes that plagued the Vikings in the previous set resurfaced once the teams switched sides of the court for the conclusion.

The Cardinals also created their own good fortune during a pivotal 5-0 service streak by libero Summer Meyer, thanks to several solid defensive plays.

Agatha Emanuelle and de Carvalho combined on a double block and Vitoria Campos Mello dropped in a tying off-speed kill after de Carvalho extended a fist near the floor to extend a rally.

Jefferson regained an 11-8 lead on consecutive kills by middle hitter Alohilani Bursey, the latter on second contact once libero Natany Guimaraes made a sliding stop.

But another stellar dig by de Carvalho helped Nina Janjic blister a deep spike from the left side. Janjic then drilled her 18th and final kill of the match at a crucial juncture to draw the Cardinals within 13-12.

The Vikings went from needing two points for a victory to suffering a disheartening defeat as their next two attacks carried long and wide. An ensuing shank pass could not be rescued by the setter on match point.

Mineral Area likewise won the previous 5-set encounter last month in Park Hills, and will likely return to the NJCAA rankings while currently receiving votes after escaping with the rematch.

Meyer compiled 31 digs plus two aces, and became a defensive rock after shrugging off back-to-back receiving errors to open game four.

Perhaps her most important dig occurred late in game two as Jefferson was one bounce away from locking down a commanding two-set advantage.

Jefferson rallied from 23-20 down to secure a tying ace from Bursey, then grabbed the lead and set point on a solo block by Maureen Mathews.

But Meyer was in the correct place to cover another rejected spike along the front row, and Mineral Area prolonged the game when Patricia Elizandra found an opening from the middle.

Campos handed the Cardinals a sudden set point with a key block, and the match was squared as the Vikings squandered a free ball with a long attack.

Mineral Area returned the favor in game three by coughing up a 20-17 lead in stunning fashion after getting a strong kill from Janjic and block by Elizandra on consecutive points.

Paige Davis dished out 23 assists while sharing the setting duties with Julia Lemos, and sparked Jefferson toward an 8-0 scoring surge with a clever dink on second contact.

Wozny exploited a hole in the MAC serve receive to generate three aces, and Amary Branch-Autman won a joust at 24-20 before applying the final swing.

Consistent passing from Meyer and setting by Below resulted in a repetitive series of successful attacks for de Carvalho, and Jillian Schmoll served a 7-0 blitz that put the Cardinals safely ahead 21-11 in game four.

Schmoll bolstered the defensive effort with 13 digs, while Emanuelle had five blocks with six kills. Elizandra chipped in five kills for Mineral Area.

Branch-Autman was an early outside force for Jefferson while totaling 13 kills and four blocks. LeBlanc picked up 17 digs while equaling Bursey with 12 kills each.

Guimaraes brought up 28 digs, and Sierra Sievers made a team-high six blocks for the Vikings. Mathews had seven kills with four blocks, and Lemos totaled 15 assists with six digs.

Game one was deadlocked on 10 occasions. Bursey gave Jefferson separation at 18-16 with two straight blocks.

The contest spanned 2 hours, 21 minutes in duration. Mineral Area returns home Tuesday to face Lewis & Clark.