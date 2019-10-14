{{featured_button_text}}
MAC Volleyball

Mineral Area sophomore Baylie Petry (2), pictured during a home match on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2019, recorded a career-high 21 kills against Northeast (Neb.) during the Iowa Western Classic on Friday night.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – The Mineral Area volleyball team left the Iowa Western Classic with an even split of four weekend matches after avoiding a potential collapse on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals saw their two-set advantage and nearly an entire nine-point cushion in the abbreviated fifth slip away, but turned aside hard-charging Colby (Kan.) 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 11-25, 15-13.

Freshman Alayna Rooks deflected the last of her team-high 16 kills off an attempted double block after Mineral Area failed to convert its four previous match points.

Solymar Santos made it 14-9 with a good swing after setter Marieke Zink perfectly covered a blocked attack to extend the rally. But a bout of faulty serve receiving nearly cost the Cardinals.

Two placement shots by Karleeann Ramos on the transition from free balls brought Colby within one point before a solid pass from Sydni Basler enabled Rooks to stonewall the comeback.

Baylie Petry finished with 15 kills, including four while Blair Busenbark served an 8-0 opening streak in the decisive stanza. Lunging digs by Emily Greif preceded two kills within that important stretch.

Macy Ketcherside opened game five with a right-side spike, and later executed a block before Petry pushed the lead to 12-3 with her final termination.

Zink amassed 42 assists with 14 digs, and Greif brought up a team-high 27 digs while Laura Danezzi had 13 and Busenbark provided 11 more.

Santos contributed seven kills plus two blocks, and Basler supplied three aces with eight digs.

Colby got 18 kills from Macarena Ruiz and 16 more from Claire Choloux. Ramos added 14 kills plus 14 digs, and Milica Djukic put down 11 kills as a fourth player in double digits

Setter Kyndal Bacon compiled 53 assists and a team-high five blocks, while Elaine Thibadeau netted 19 digs and served four of the Trojans’ nine aces.

Rooks registered 14 kills and 29 attacks earlier Saturday, but No. 18 Panola saddled the Cardinals with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-15 defeat.

Petry had seven kills and Santos sent down five while making two blocks. Danezzi led with 16 digs and Greif reached 13, while Zink distributed 29 assists.

Tournament action began Friday afternoon with an especially daunting test, as third-ranked Seward County turned a lethal 39 of its 70 attacks into kills during a 25-6, 25-15, 25-13 victory.

Yanlis Feliz pounded 12 kills and Djuly Schmorantz spiked 11 more for the Saints. Laura De Pra dished out 36 assists in the lopsided contest.

Petry had eight kills, Zink made 17 assists and Greif totaled 12 digs for Mineral Area.

The Cardinals returned to the court for a marathon four-setter, and posted lofty offensive numbers in a 25-20, 28-30, 25-23, 26-24 triumph over Northeast (Neb.)

Petry knocked down a career-high 21 kills while Rooks provided a season-best 18 and Silvia Bonsanti added 10 more to the win.

Zink starred at setter with 52 assists and 17 digs, and Santos highlighted the blocking with three solos along with eight kills.

Greif paced an active back row with 35 digs and three aces. Busenbark totaled 23 digs – surpassing her previous high of 14 – and served two aces.

Basler and Danezzi notched 16 and 15 digs, respectively. Mineral Area (15-8) will host Jefferson next on Wednesday after sweeping the Vikings in Region 16 play last month.

