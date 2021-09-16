Mineral Area adjusts to East Central short game

Simun made three of her 11 digs in succession during a single rally on the fourth point of game one. The host team punctuated it, however, on a double block by Macy Morehaed and Kilisitina Lutui.

Johnson gave the Cardinals separation with a tipped kill, snapping swing and double block with Janjic on three straight points for an eventual 11-6 lead.

Mya Young provided a solo block and right-side smash to stretch the margin after subbing into the front row, and the Falcons trailed 23-10 following two errant attacks and a misplayed serve.

East Central (8-2) had suffered its lone previous defeat against Jefferson in a sweep, and encountered the same fate as Mineral Area seized early control in the final two sets.

Simun created a couple of overpass kills from the service line, and the Cardinals kept plays alive when necessary to build an insurmountable 11-2 advantage in game two.

MAC hit a sluggish stretch where subpar passes prevented the offense from clicking, but not before surging ahead 19-7 on one of four Johnson blocks.