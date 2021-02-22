Mineral Area drops two 5-set matches in Kansas

She ended with six digs and two aces. The Cardinals still responded to claim that stanza and the next, but could not secure the victory.

Mikayla Johnson produced 11 kills, 10 digs, four blocks and two aces. Suelen Custodio stepped up with 44 assists and a team-leading 26 digs in defeat.

Gracie Sohn filled in defensively for MAC with seven digs to equal the total by Mya Young, and also put away seven kills.

Indian Hills 3, Mineral Area 1

The Cardinals nearly pushed their fourth and final contest to five games as well, but Indian Hills averted that scenario in the fourth for a 25-23, 25-20, 19-25, 27-25 win.

Suelen Custodio notched 44 assists for the second consecutive match, and also supplied three service aces and seven digs for Mineral Area.

Alayna Rooks connected on 12 kills while making 15 digs and three blocks. Mikayla Johnson also had 12 kills, and was credited with five blocks and eight digs.

The adjusted rotation featured Annie Graber on the outside with six kills and blocks, and Gracie Sohn tallied a season-high 12 digs.

Ksenija Simun provided 10 kills with 14 digs, and Kaylee Portell finished with nine kills, 10 digs and three blocks to bolster the Cardinals.

