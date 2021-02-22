Mineral Area drops two 5-set matches in Kansas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Mineral Area volleyball team could not ride the momentum of two dominant games against MSU-West Plains in the opening match of the Blue Dragon Classic on Friday.
An injury to sophomore libero Blair Busenbarck only complicated matters for the Cardinals (5-4), who dropped a second five-set battle to host Hutchinson on Saturday.
Mineral Area salvaged a sweep of Pratt (Kan.) to finish 1-3 on the weekend, and will travel to St. Louis for a conference match on Wednesday.
MSU-West Plains 3, Mineral Area 2
MAC piled up numerous blocks while taking a 2-1 lead in games, but Region 16 rival MSU-West Plains rallied for a 25-19, 12-25, 15-25, 25-20, 15-10 triumph.
Ksenija Simun finished with 12 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and five aces, while Alayna Rooks equaled her 12 kills and added 13 digs plus six blocks.
Mikayla Johnson posted a team-high 11 blocks with eight kills, and Mya Young totaled 10 kills, 12 digs and six blocks for the Cardinals.
Setter Suelen Custodio was targeted by opposing hitters, and delivered 23 digs plus 36 assists. Kaylee Portell contributed seven blocks, and Blair Busenbark picked up 19 digs.
Mineral Area 3, Pratt 0
Freshman middle Mikayla Johnson collected a team-high eight blocks and knocked down seven kills to lift MAC past Pratt 25-20, 25-18, 25-14 in the second contest on Friday evening.
Kaylee Portell paced the attack with eight kills while matching Mya Young with three blocks, and Suelen Custodio dished out 25 assists in the victory.
Ksenija Simun and Alayna Rooks chipped in six kills each from the outside, and Blair Busenbark provided a team-high 12 digs.
Rooks registered four blocks plus seven digs, and Simun served two aces while making nine digs.
Hutchinson 3, Mineral Area 2
Four separate hitters spiked double-digit kills for Mineral Area on Saturday, but Hutchinson rallied against a shuffled lineup to prevail 25-21, 20-25, 20-25, 25-18, 15-7.
Kaylee Portell amassed 12 kills and seven blocks, and Alayna Rooks had 11 kills with 17 digs. Ksenija Simun tallied 11 kills and 12 digs, but endured four service errors.
Blair Busenbark appeared to roll her left ankle while guarding the sideline on a wide Hutchinson attack near the midway mark of game two, and would not return in the tournament.
She ended with six digs and two aces. The Cardinals still responded to claim that stanza and the next, but could not secure the victory.
Mikayla Johnson produced 11 kills, 10 digs, four blocks and two aces. Suelen Custodio stepped up with 44 assists and a team-leading 26 digs in defeat.
Gracie Sohn filled in defensively for MAC with seven digs to equal the total by Mya Young, and also put away seven kills.
Indian Hills 3, Mineral Area 1
The Cardinals nearly pushed their fourth and final contest to five games as well, but Indian Hills averted that scenario in the fourth for a 25-23, 25-20, 19-25, 27-25 win.
Suelen Custodio notched 44 assists for the second consecutive match, and also supplied three service aces and seven digs for Mineral Area.
Alayna Rooks connected on 12 kills while making 15 digs and three blocks. Mikayla Johnson also had 12 kills, and was credited with five blocks and eight digs.
The adjusted rotation featured Annie Graber on the outside with six kills and blocks, and Gracie Sohn tallied a season-high 12 digs.
Ksenija Simun provided 10 kills with 14 digs, and Kaylee Portell finished with nine kills, 10 digs and three blocks to bolster the Cardinals.