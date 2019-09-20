{{featured_button_text}}

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Jefferson carried the second and third sets by the slimmest possible margin, and handed depleted Mineral Area is first setback of the season on Friday afternoon.

Magdalena Bostal and Andressa Souza each spiked 17 kills, and Malena Medus made 36 digs for the Vikings in a 22-25, 28-26, 25-23, 25-17 victory at the Hutchinson Tournament.

Alayna Rooks smashed 14 kills and Baylie Petry sent down 13 more for the Cardinals, who benched four hitters from their regular lineup for a second straight match.

Laura Danezzi compiled 38 assists with 13 digs, and Blair Busenbark served two aces while notching 14 digs in defeat. Kaylee Portell finished with eight kills.

Emily Greif picked up a team-high 21 digs at libero while Sydni Basler added 15 and Marieke Zink gave the Cardinals five playing in double digits with 11.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Silvia Bonsanti and Carmen Lazaro chipped in six and five kills, respectively for MAC.

The second match on Friday saw fifth-ranked Navarro (Texas) sweep 14th-ranked Mineral Area 25-15, 25-9, 25-16 in what could have been a marquee mid-season matchup.

But all-American middle blocker and attacker Cindy Penaloza did not play yet again. Rooks highlighted the Cardinals (14-2) with eight kills, and Portell sent down six more.

Greif again led defensively with 10 digs while Busenbark provided eight. Danezzi had just 11 assists, and Zink served two aces.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments