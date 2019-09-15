CARTERVILLE, Ill. – For the second time this season, the Mineral Area volleyball team withstood a test from John A. Logan and avoided the stress of a decisive fifth set away from home.
Cindy Garcia Penaloza registered her 15th kill on match point, and added five blocks from the middle as the unbeaten Cardinals secured a 14-25, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22 victory on Friday night.
Mineral Area (11-0) trailed much of the fourth set and was down 22-21 after Kameryn Sillmon put down an overpass after another kill for the Lady Vols.
John A. Logan (8-5) mistimed the jump on consecutive sets, however, and a third consecutive attacking error spelled immediate trouble.
MAC setter Laura Danezzi reached with her right fist to set a high pass while neatly avoiding contact with the net, and placed the ball in a perfect spot for Penaloza to rise and spike for the win.
Baylie Petry collected 11 kills, and Danezzi tallied 35 assists with eight digs as the 13th-ranked Cardinals recovered from a shaky opening game.
Kim Hall, Bryleigh Buchanan and Sillmon each hammered 10 kills for Logan, which raced ahead 22-11 after Mineral Area lost two rallies on errant passes and another point for an illegal alignment.
The home team created initial separation at 15-8 as Hall terminated from the right side and prolonged two exchanges with digs while Alanis Below served an ace within a 4-0 spurt.
Penaloza sparked the Cardinals in game two with five kills plus a key serving stretch. Sophomore libero Emily Greif also picked up six of her team-high 14 digs.
A double block from Kaylee Portell and Alayna Rooks highlighted a 6-0 run that created a 16-10 edge. A timely kill by Petry restored the six-point difference at 21-15.
MAC claimed an extended rally to square the match as both Greif and Petry alertly sprang forward to cover blocks near the net and continue the action.
You have free articles remaining.
As the score would indicate, the Cardinals shined brightest during the third game. Danezzi distributed excellent back-sets to four different hitters for powerful kills in rhythm along the right side.
Although Penaloza had three blocks in the stanza, a moment of sensational hustle and net coverage by two teammates earned one of the most thrilling points of the season at 5-2.
Logan setter Lexi Barnes made a scrambling clear on third contact that cleared the net by mere inches. Solymar Santos nearly did the splits while reaching out to partially deflect the ball upward for MAC.
Sydni Basler used impeccable anticipation with minimal time to react just a few feet away, and flung up her right arm near the surface while crashing to her stomach in headlong fashion.
The ball drifted toward the stunned Lady Vols, and landed just inside the opposite vacant sideline, prompting an extra joyful celebration.
Penaloza served a 5-0 run as four subsequent Logan errors made it 11-3. She made the margin 22-12 with a solo stuff after Blair Busenbark landed an ace.
Buchanan staked Logan to a solid 17-13 cushion in game four by answered a Penaloza smash. But MAC caught a fortunate break to get within 19-18 when a Greif serve bounced over for an ace.
Petry drilled a tying right-side kill, and Penaloza gave the Cardinals their first lead of the final game with another block at 21-20.
Portell totaled six kills and six blocks, and Basler had nine digs. Mineral Area will travel to MCCAC rival East Central on Wednesday before heading to the challenging Hutchinson (Kan.) tourney next weekend.
Barnes dished out 25 assists, and Below brought up 17 digs for the Lady Vols.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.