PARK HILLS – With the home team sitting one point away from snapping a five-match losing streak, the Sechrest Fieldhouse was suddenly filled with unpleasant silence on Thursday.

All-Region 16 setter Laura Danezzi landed awkwardly on her left ankle while blocking, and crumbled to the floor with her face was etched in agony.

Although Silvia Bonsanti tipped down the next point to cap a 25-18, 25-20, 25-17 volleyball sweep of Lake Land, another bout of unwanted adversity tempered the enthusiasm.

Game three included another scary moment as outside hitter Alayna Rooks appeared to roll an ankle when landing on the foot of an opposing player.

But the freshman from Chicago was able to remain in the contest – albeit with a brief but noticeable limp – and paced the Cardinals (13-5) with 11 kills.

Danezzi recorded 32 assists with eight digs, but was not as fortunate. She was helped to the bench unable to put weight on her injury.

Mineral Area returned to action one night after falling to MSU-West Plains in four sets, and hammered 14 kills during the opening stanza against the Lakers (14-9).

Kaylee Portell and Bonsanti each connected on four swings from the middle early on. Solymar Santos added a kill from the left side, and libero Emily Greif served an ace for a 14-9 lead.

Rooks knocked down three kills while rotating across the front, one of which resulted after Grief dived out of nowhere to cover a block. Marieke Zink then made it 19-10 with another ace.

Ashlyn MacDonald won a joust, and Morgan Parsons stuffed a spike to bring Lake Land within 23-17, but MAC closed the game with a Danezzi block and Bonsanti kill.

The Lakers received a boost from middle Maria Gentry early with four kills early in game two, and built a modest 10-8 lead that was quickly negated.

Sydni Basler landed an attack from the back row for the Cardinals, and Baylie Petry joined the offensive output with a blistering shot from the left side.

Rooks ripped two more powerful kills inside the back line to spark a pullaway, and Mineral Area enjoyed a 19-13 advantage when Zink served her second of three aces preceding a Portell kill.

Greif added two aces of her own, and equaled Zink with a team-high 13 digs. She stopped a vicious Lake Land threat with a perfect transition to Danezzi, who assisted Rooks at 10-7 in game three.

Portell helped to seal the triumph with an overpass tip and diagonal kill on consecutive points. Basler followed with an ace to make it 23-14.

Bonsanti was credited with three blocks and seven kills overall, while Portell notched eight kills and Santos added five more.

Basler picked up nine digs and Blair Busenbark ended with six. Mineral Area will host another home match on Tuesday against Indian Hills.

Carolina Moreria powered the Lakers with eight kills, and Parsons added six more.

