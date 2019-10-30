PARK HILLS – The final home match of an emotional and trying volleyball season reached a positive outcome for the Mineral Area volleyball team.
The Cardinals quickly finished off Lincoln Land 25-21, 25-10, 25-17 on Tuesday night while celebrating eight senior players and one manager.
Solymar Santos and Baylie Petry knocked down 10 kills each, and defensive specialist Sydni Basler served five aces while making 10 digs for Mineral Area (16-10).
Emily Greif finished with a team-high 14 digs from the libero spot, and setter Marieke Zink compiled 32 assists as the Cardinals recorded their 11th straight-set sweep of the year.
MAC seized command of game one when consecutive kills by Santos and Petry preceded back-to-back Basler aces for a 21-16 lead.
Lincoln Land (30-16) drew to within 22-20 on a clean block by Mary Hill, but surrendered an overpass to Petry after Zink made a tremendous saving pass while sliding to her knees over the back line.
Freshman outside hitter Alayna Rooks paced the Mineral Area offense once again with 12 kills, and pounded three during a stretch of five points to gain separation in game two.
Santos terminated three straight points with two kills and a solo block, and Zink scored on second contact before a Petry spike yielded an 18-9 margin.
Zink capped the set with a 7-0 service run, including two aces, while the Loggers directed three attacks either wide or long for errors.
Ashley Melton prompted a MAC timeout in game three by securing three consecutive stuff-blocks for the visitors, and Lincoln Land stayed within 17-14.
But the Cardinals responded with blocks by Zink and Silvia Bonsanti between kills from Santos and Petry, and sophomore Macy Ketcherside notched her fifth kill on an overpass at 23-16.
Blair Busenbark picked up 10 digs while Santos and Bonsanti collected three blocks each for the Mineral Area defense.
The Cardinals now shift their attention to the postseason, and will face Jefferson for the fourth time this fall in a Region 16 playoff match Friday at 6 p.m. in West Plains, Mo. The winner of that contest will face top seed MSU-West Plains at noon on Saturday.
Hill connected for seven kills, and Annika Black added five more for the Loggers.
