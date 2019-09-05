PARK HILLS – Although the home opener for the Mineral Area volleyball team concluded with a victory, the mood after the match was far from celebratory.
The Cardinals were plagued by 11 missed serves, and struggled to click offensively for prolonged periods on Wednesday night while competing for the first time in 11 days.
Head coach Tim Copeland utilized a myriad of lineup combinations with 13 players seeing court action, as his 12th-ranked squad struggled at times to maintain focus.
All-American middle Cindy Penaloza rejoined the rotation at a crucial moment against pesky St. Louis, and landed consecutive kills as MAC escaped 25-14, 25-27, 25-10, 26-24.
Penaloza finished with 13 kills and four double blocks, but was given just two chances to swing during a pivotal trip across the front as game two slipped away from the Cardinals (5-0).
St. Louis displayed the marked improvement of a program that generated only 43 points against Mineral Area last season and 39 two years ago in three-set squashes.
The Archers (6-2) stood three points away from leveling the contest at two games apiece after outside hitter Trisha Gaylord hammered cross-court and line kills to create a 21-18 edge.
Breyanna Howard blocked a tip to make it 22-20 after Mineral Area got a crashing dig by Blair Busenbark and sudden attack from setter Laura Danezzi to briefly quell the momentum.
The Cardinals seemed to regroup when the ninth kill by Kaylee Portell preceded two St. Louis attacking errors. Baylie Petry, who began the night as a defensive specialist, tipped cleanly to snap a 23-23 tie.
The ensuing match point was served long, but Danezzi picked up her 16th and 17th assists as Penaloza sent down a smash and closed next with finesse toward a vacant sideline.
Kyla Sidener connected on 10 kills, and Gaylord added nine for St. Louis, which had opened its season on a four-match win streak.
Sophomore libero Emily Greif shined with 22 digs and five assists, and Busenbark provided 14 digs while equaling her former Farmington High School teammate with two aces for MAC.
Mineral Area seized control of game one by taking 13 of the last 17 points, and was spurred by Portell with a solo block and pinpoint diagonal spike.
St. Louis was resilient and creative in game two, mixing tougher defense with solid placement, and took advantage when the Cardinals could not execute enough quality passes or sets.
Gaylord answered a hard kill from Penaloza, and Howard gave her team a 23-20 cushion with a booming block. The situation prompted a key substitution on the MAC side.
Danezzi entered the match for the first time after Marieke Zink got the start at setter, and Petry evened the stanza at 23-23 with back-to-back aces following a double contact call against the Archers.
St. Louis averted game point when a diving save by Lauren Partney led to a MAC hitting error, then went ahead 26-25 on a missed serve before Gaylord unleashed a misplayed ace.
The Cardinals retaliated with their most dominant run of the evening. Danezzi served 10 straight points to establish an eventual 23-8 separation.
Macy Ketcherside maximized her time along the front with five kills among her first six attacks, including a brilliant right-side shot from an extremely tight angle near the antenna.
Penaloza pounded down a smooth transition from the middle after Greif alertly laid out with a fist to keep a return from touching the surface.
But further inconsistent play nearly haunted the Cardinals. Alayna Rooks was slowed by six errors, but not before collecting half of her 10 kills on five straight swings in a strong start.
Zink compiled 22 assists and 12 digs after shifting to a defensive role. Sydni Basler finished with 13 digs and Danezzi added 11 while Thalisie Del Claro pitched in five kills.
Mineral Area has just one practice day before traveling to Vincennes, Ind. for a weekend tournament, beginning with matches against John A. Logan and Lake Land on Friday.
