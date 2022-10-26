Mineral Area sweeps Lake Land in final home match

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area volleyball team honored its sophomores before their home finale, and defeated Lake Land 25-22, 25-12, 25-19 on Monday evening.

Nina Janjic posted seven of her match-high 15 kills during game two for the 18th-ranked Cardinals in their tune-up before the Region 16 playoffs.

Freshman setter Alandry Below finished with 34 assists, 12 digs and two aces, and Mariana de Carvalho totaled 10 kills, 12 digs and two aces to propel Mineral Area (22-8).

Mackinzee Reynolds paced Lake Land (16-15) with seven kills and eight digs, and brought her team to within 23-22 on a spike late in game one.

But the Lakers dropped the next two points on double-contact violations, and were never a threat after trailing 14-5 on consecutive de Carvalho aces in game two.

Mineral Area jumped ahead 13-9 in the opener on a stellar defensive rally. Summer Meyer lunged to dig while avoiding a potential collision, and Below followed with a pancake save before Carolina Zapata spiked down the line.

Nicole Reuter extended the lead to 19-13 with an ace, but the Cardinals surrendered four points during a 6-0 response on errors before Reynolds drilled a tying kill.

Mineral Area ran a crisp and efficient offense to accumulate 16 kills in game two, including a back-row shot from Meyer, who ended with 10 digs and four assists at libero.

Agatha Emanuelle tipped safely for a second time after Roeder made back-to-back digs at 23-12, and compiled seven kills during the victory.

Lake Land grabbed an 11-7 advantage in game three on two straight kills by Anna Morton after MAC allowed a routine second ball to land untouched.

But five kills each from de Carvalho and Janjic in game three accompanied a comeback, and Emanuelle caught the Lakers out of position on an immediate clear on first contact for a 17-15 lead.

Mineral Area sealed the outcome as Below served a closing 5-0 spurt. Lake Land misplayed an ace before dropping the last two points on errant sets and long returns.

Jillian Schmoll picked up two aces and six digs for the Cardinals, including an impressive chase to the back corner in game two. Patricia Elizandra chipped in three kills.

Mineral Area meets Jefferson on Friday for the right to face top seed and region host MSU-West Plains.

Gabryela Castro de Jesus knocked down six kills, and libero Madison Watret made 12 digs for the Lakers.