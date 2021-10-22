Mineral Area topped by No. 7 West Plains

Rooks returned to action after missing six matches due an ankle injury, and provided a team-high 16 digs over six rotations while collecting two aces.

Two kills by Janjic helped the Cardinals grab a healthy lead in game two, and Nicole Roeder clicked with outside hitter Ksenija Simun on an alert set for a powerful cross-court smash at 12-8.

MSU-West Plains countered with four straight as Bibinbe unleashed two more rockets from the middle, and soon moved ahead 20-16 on a deep corner tip from Moesch and solo block by Hardison.

The Grizzlies were on track for a sweep when Hardison struck again from the middle at 20-15. However, Mineral Area fired back with accurate passing and good coverage to steal game three.

Myers landed a left-side smash before an errant pass and ensuing hitting error brought the Cardinals within one. But two misses from MAC made it 22-19.

Casey saw her most extensive action of the season to compile 19 assists and 10 digs, and found Janjic on a smooth back-set to trigger a closing 6-1 push by the home team.