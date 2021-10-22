Mineral Area topped by No. 7 West Plains

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area volleyball team could not stop the powerful and balanced attack of seventh-ranked MSU-West Plains down the stretch on Thursday night.
Ilana Assis paced four hitters in double digits with 14 kills through quick offense, and also made 10 digs during a 25-16, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21 triumph over the Cardinals.
Alana Liusa Moesch, Ruth Manuela Bibinbe and Angelina Hardison added 10 kills each, and libero Lauren Weber provided 24 digs with two aces for the Grizzlies.
MSU-West Plains (20-5, 4-0) surged ahead 13-4 after the 20th-ranked Cardinals dropped three straight points on attacking errors in game one.
Two pronounced momentum swings ensued as Mineral Area (13-7, 1-3) used defense to draw within 15-12. Mikayla Johnson made a stuff block, and Chloey Myers slammed a fast transition set from Addi Casey.
The Grizzlies responded with four consecutive kills – two each from Assis and Bibinbe – and restored a 20-12 advantage on an ace by Hardison.
Mineral Area attacked heavily from the outside, getting just six combined kills from three middles. Nina Janjic, Alayna Rooks and Myers unofficially knocked down 12 kills apiece.
Rooks returned to action after missing six matches due an ankle injury, and provided a team-high 16 digs over six rotations while collecting two aces.
Two kills by Janjic helped the Cardinals grab a healthy lead in game two, and Nicole Roeder clicked with outside hitter Ksenija Simun on an alert set for a powerful cross-court smash at 12-8.
MSU-West Plains countered with four straight as Bibinbe unleashed two more rockets from the middle, and soon moved ahead 20-16 on a deep corner tip from Moesch and solo block by Hardison.
The Grizzlies were on track for a sweep when Hardison struck again from the middle at 20-15. However, Mineral Area fired back with accurate passing and good coverage to steal game three.
Myers landed a left-side smash before an errant pass and ensuing hitting error brought the Cardinals within one. But two misses from MAC made it 22-19.
Casey saw her most extensive action of the season to compile 19 assists and 10 digs, and found Janjic on a smooth back-set to trigger a closing 6-1 push by the home team.
Myers squared the stanza off a Rooks pass at 23-23. Roeder followed with a go-ahead ace, and Myers delivered a clinching stuff-block on game point.
Mikayla Johnson had seven blocks in defeat, including two in a row to help MAC tie game four at 15-15. But a tipped kill and solo block by Bibinbe gave the Grizzlies a 19-16 edge.
Cecilia Westfall chipped in seven kills with two blocks, and executed one of each around an excellent dig by Hardison during a crucial final sequence of plays.
Hardison hammered another set from Sydney Rupert to make it 24-19, and concluded the match after Mineral Area turned two match points aside.
MSU-West Plains had already clinched the No. 1 seed for the upcoming Region 16 tournament, and will face either Mineral Area or Jefferson next Saturday for the championship.
Roeder totaled 20 assists and nine digs for the Cardinals, who will host Kaskaskia in the regular-season finale on Monday. MeKenzie Yount picked up 11 digs, and Simun made six kills.