Mineral Area volleyball spikes sweep of Logan

PARK HILLS – Clearing the volleyball gently on second contact can be a valuable and deceptive tool in the arsenal of a setter when implemented at the right moment.
Nicole Roeder tried the disguised tactic on three separate occasions, and flicked safely to the floor each time to help Mineral Area secure a solid home victory on Monday night.
Chloey Myers spiked a team-high 11 kills while adding nine digs, and the 20th-ranked Cardinals topped visiting John A. Logan 25-16, 27-25, 26-24 in a sweep that was anything but routine.
Mikayla Johnson posted six kills and 12 digs, including a pancake save during a second set she ultimately sealed with a solo block, as MAC finally converted its seventh game point.
Roeder finished with 25 assists and 12 digs while setting three rotations, and caught Logan late to react defensively on match point after Ksenija Simun gave her a pinpoint overhead pass.
Patricia De Souza knocked down 10 kills and Mya Young landed eight on 19 attempts each, and libero MeKenzie Yount compiled 20 digs and 27 serve receptions for Mineral Area (13-6).
John A. Logan (10-9) yielded a service ace to Roeder, and trailed game two 24-19 after Myers pounded a left-side kill and Johnson recorded her first scoring block.
But the Lady Vols showed resilience to claim the next five points, as three extended rallies concluded with two hitting errors and a double contact call against MAC.
Sophomore libero Lexi Hobbs served and made five impressive digs throughout that comeback spell, while Rozlynn Schrader sent a second overpass to the surface for a 24-24 tie.
Valle Catholic graduate Riley Siebert answered a kill from Young before rotating out, but a costly missed serve by Logan made it 26-25. Johnson reacted to stuff a quick set and punctuate the game.
Mineral Area earned 50 of its 78 points on kills, including 18 in the longer middle stanza, and showed increased balance in comparison to some of its recent matches.
The Cardinals enjoyed a fast start in game two, grabbing a 7-2 lead after De Souza rescued a ball from the net and Simun stopped an ensuing attack with a diving upward punch.
John A. Logan countered by taking a phenomenal rally to get within 9-7, as Emma Sczeblewski somehow pancaked a tip shot as other players relaxed to trigger the chaos.
Brynne Luebbers covered a powerful De Souza block as Schrader looked to bury an overpass, but De Souza neatly pulled a Johnson dig from the net to extend the action.
MAC setter Serena Arruda and Myers followed with diving saves to enable another clear before the point was terminated on a middle spike inside the back line by Sydney Coker.
Hobbs added two more stellar digs to her overall total of 25 on the next rally, which ended on a net violation, and Myers tipped to restore a 14-8 advantage for the Cardinals.
Alayna Rooks missed her fifth straight contest after injuring an ankle on Oct. 1, but was in uniform. The Cardinals return to action on Thursday at home against No. 7 MSU-West Plains.
Sczeblewski tallied 10 kills and Danika White had seven kills plus 11 digs for John A. Logan, which threatened to seize game three while leading most of the way.
That duo combined for nine kills in the set to build a 17-14 lead, but Myers began striking with a fury on four kills over the next seven points. She cashed in a superb one-armed dig by Yount to put MAC ahead 21-18.
The Lady Vols came back with a 5-0 spurt, however, taking the lead on a double-contact violation and pushing it to 23-21 on a Sczeblewski smash down the line after the Cardinals pulled two digs from the net.
Simun made another rolling punch past the sideline to highlight the next winning point for MAC, and Yount went flying to her left for a stop before White broke a 23-23 tie from the 10-foot line.
Mineral Area turned game point aside on one pass from Johnson and a quick set from Roeder to De Souza. Roeder took matters into her own hands for the clincher two points later.
Simun jump-served two aces, picked up nine digs and equaled Nina Janjic with six kills in the victory. Arruda finished with 16 assists and six digs.
Jillian Schmoll provided 10 digs for the Cardinals, and Farmington graduate Bridget Bone fought off several hard spikes for six digs after seeing her first action in game three.
Schrader and Coker had six kills each, and Rachel Jackman added five for John A. Logan. Setter Elaine Shaneyfelt amassed 15 assists plus 12 digs, and Siebert chipped in three kills with a solo block.
Mineral Area got multiple kills from five different hitters in game one, and widened a slight 13-12 lead to 18-13 by coaxing the opposition into three hitting errors.
Young rifled arguably her best swing of the match down the right side at 21-15, and Myers answered a middle kill by Coker to present game point.
The Lady Vols had their four-match win streak snapped.