Mineral Area volleyball spikes sweep of Logan

MAC setter Serena Arruda and Myers followed with diving saves to enable another clear before the point was terminated on a middle spike inside the back line by Sydney Coker.

Hobbs added two more stellar digs to her overall total of 25 on the next rally, which ended on a net violation, and Myers tipped to restore a 14-8 advantage for the Cardinals.

Alayna Rooks missed her fifth straight contest after injuring an ankle on Oct. 1, but was in uniform. The Cardinals return to action on Thursday at home against No. 7 MSU-West Plains.

Sczeblewski tallied 10 kills and Danika White had seven kills plus 11 digs for John A. Logan, which threatened to seize game three while leading most of the way.

That duo combined for nine kills in the set to build a 17-14 lead, but Myers began striking with a fury on four kills over the next seven points. She cashed in a superb one-armed dig by Yount to put MAC ahead 21-18.

The Lady Vols came back with a 5-0 spurt, however, taking the lead on a double-contact violation and pushing it to 23-21 on a Sczeblewski smash down the line after the Cardinals pulled two digs from the net.