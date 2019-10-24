PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area volleyball team could not sustain the positive momentum gained after charging back in pivotal third set Wednesday night.
MSU-West Plains built a massive 11-point advantage in game four, and narrowly prevailed 21-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 15-13 to clinch the top seed for the upcoming Region 16 Tournament.
Camilly Cristiny recorded five of her 19 kills in the abbreviated final stanza, and Maju Loureiro spiked her 16th down the line following a timeout as the Grizzlies (10-17, 3-0) prevailed.
Kelly Wiedemann added 17 kills, and gave MSU-West Plains an 8-4 edge after an excellent dig from Cristiny started the transition to offense.
Mineral Area (15-10, 1-3) drew to within 12-11 on a block by Solymar Santos after Blair Busenbark reacted alertly to cover an overpass smash in the back row.
Cristiny and Loureiro answered with back-to-back kills, and the visitors held on after the Cardinals resisted two match points on kills by Macy Ketcherside and Santos.
Freshman outside hitter Alayna Rooks shined with a career-high 20 kills while making only three attacking errors, and Marieke Zink compiled 52 assists with nine digs in defeat.
Mineral Area will complete the regular season Tuesday against Lincoln Land before facing Jefferson the following Friday in the region tourney opener at West Plains.
Baylie Petry notched 15 kills as the opposite left-side player for the Cardinals, who jumped ahead 12-6 during game one after Emily Greif served an ace and Silvia Bonsanti ripped a back-set down the line.
The six-point spread was restored multiple times, including 21-15 when Petry tapped a roll shot down the line. West Plains turned three game points aside before missing an attack wide.
Rooks knocked down six kills for MAC in game two. But the Grizzlies earned 19 of its 25 points through powerful swings, including eight from Cristiny.
Setter Julia Dunning broke a 14-14 tie by flicking the ball over the net on second contact, and MSU-West Plains was ahead 21-16 when Wiedemann crushed a left-side kill.
Santos tallied 11 kills with six blocks, and Bonsanti provided seven kills and eight blocks for Mineral Area, which initially enjoyed a 17-13 advantage in game three.
The Grizzlies erased the difference by taking the next four points, sparked by a scoring swat from Nayla Watkins while falling away from the net at a difficult angle.
They soon soared to a 21-18 lead before solid defense prompted a pivotal MAC response. Petry spiked a cross-court kill follwing a dig by Greif, and Ketcherside added with a tying block.
Greif, Zink and Rooks all reached digs near the surface during a key rally that put the Cardinals in front 23-22, and Ketcherside applied the 25th point after Busenbark stopped a sizzling drive.
Loureiro commenced game four with a block and kill in a span of three points, and MSU-West Plains capitalized on shaky stretch of passing by Mineral Area to lead 9-3.
The Cardinals yielded four points on service errors throughout the set, and struggled to defend as the Grizzlies established a 19-9 cushion.
The closest approach for the home team came at 23-16 on consecutive kills by Rooks and Petry, but a digging attempt toward the net was promptly destroyed by Wiedemann.
Greif paced Mineral Area with 21 digs while Busenbark totaled 10, Basler added nine and Laura Danezzi generated eight more.
