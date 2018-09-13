HILLSBORO, Mo. – Isidora Stojovic spent much of her freshman season at Mineral Area watching two all-American teammates command the majority of playing time as outside hitters.
The spotlight now belongs to the 6-foot-2 sophomore from Serbia, along with several newcomers within a front row that returned two regular contributors from a sixth-place national finish.
An efficient attack from the outset Wednesday evening helped the Lady Cardinals defeat Region 16 rival Jefferson for the sixth consecutive time in a 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 road sweep.
Stojovic recorded a team-high 14 kills on 23 attempts among four Mineral Area players who buried at least half of their swings against the Vikings.
Cindy Penaloza knocked down 10 kills, and Katie Duncan added nine more for the 18th-ranked Lady Cardinals, who maintained a steady and calm demeanor while improving to 10-0 overall.
Mineral Area established a 9-3 lead in game one following a Penaloza block and three previous hitting errors from the Jefferson side.
Valle Catholic graduate Sydni Basler guided a smooth pass from just above floor level, and Laura Danezzi distributed to Melissa Avendano for a right-side smash and 16-8 margin.
Jefferson (2-6) earned 14 of its 18 first-set points on kills – including five each from Imani Williamson and Urte Niemantaite – but Mineral Area had a clear passing edge.
Duncan connected on another spike from the right side to bring up game point, and sophomore middle Raylyn Dodd followed with one of her five total blocks in solo fashion.
The second set proved to be the most competitive with 10 ties. Jefferson built an early 4-1 lead and moved ahead 17-16 after a second overpass from MAC was easily terminated by Kwanisha Quarles.
But a third service error in the game marked the beginning of a pivotal 6-0 spurt by the Lady Cardinals, as Danezzi unleashed an ace and Dodd paired with Duncan on an ensuing double block.
Game three had the early markings of a potential runaway after Dodd and Avendano stuffed three straight incoming attacks win the same rally, and Stojovic followed with another block.
Libero Shelby Meyer handled a powerful spike that led to a Stojovic kill, and Avendano served an ace that created an 11-2 spread after Penaloza tipped softly around two defenders.
Duncan hammered a return feed from Danezzi after making a dig near the 10-foot line, and Dodd put away her seventh and final kill of the match for a 17-5 Mineral Area cushion.
Jefferson mounted an impressive comeback try as the Lady Cardinals encountered their first true stretch of adversity while trying to close out.
Kymbra Kirby executed three separate scoring blocks, and Niemantaite took control up front with eight of her team-high 14 kills occurring in the final stanza.
The Vikings pulled to within 20-16 as Niemantaite pierced the sideline with authority, but Mineral Area capitalized on a dazzling effort from its setter to briefly interrupt the home team’s momentum.
Danezzi somehow avoided contact with the net while saving an errant pass and bumping it overhead in one motion toward Stojovic for a crucial kill.
Defensive mastery highlighted the final point. Basler fought off a hard spike and hustled back to keep the ball alive again after Jefferson’s Natasa Bozic countered with two excellent digs in a row.
The lengthy exchange concluded when Avendano landed a cross-court swing, and the Lady Cardinals celebrated a successful region opener.
Avendano had six kills plus 13 digs, and Danezzi delivered 32 assists. Meyer notched 16 digs while Basler made nine and Ainslee Finch chipped in five.
Williamson supplied 10 kills and Johanna Schneider added nine for the Vikings. Lindsey Barton totaled 11 digs and Bozic made 30 assists.
Mineral Area will welcome John A. Logan for its long-awaited home opener on Friday in a rematch of last year’s District K playoff contest.
