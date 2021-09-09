Rooks lifts Mineral Area with late hitting barrage

HILLSBORO, Mo. – One constant has remained through three seasons of Mineral Area volleyball lineup changes with Alayna Rooks as the preferred option for a clutch spike.
The two-time all-region outside hitter terminated each of the last four rallies during a decisive fifth set, and helped the 17th-ranked Cardinals avert a disheartening outcome.
Mineral Area survived two match points after squandering a two-game advantage, and edged Jefferson 25-17, 25-23, 26-28, 18-25, 16-14 in an intriguing Region 16 opener on Wednesday night.
Rooks, utilizing a third season of eligibility as granted by the NJCAA due to the pandemic, exploded for eight of her 20 kills during the abbreviated final stanza.
Her expression of anguish after narrowly missing long and yielding a 14-12 lead to the host squad changed to one of elation and perhaps relief about three minutes later.
Freshman libero Jillian Schmoll saved the Cardinals with a sideline dig that setter Nicole Roeder directed perfectly to Rooks for a tying smash off the block at 14-14.
Jefferson scrambled to recover a block by Mya Young on the next point – again ending on the right hand of Rooks – and Schmoll started the winning play with an overhead pass following a timeout.
Mineral Area (6-0, 1-0) stole a coveted road victory with just four region matches on the schedule after toiling through a moderate collapse during game four.
The Vikings rattled off seven consecutive points to lead 20-13 as three different attackers connected and Morgan LeBlanc chipped in a service ace.
Kyla Beel was especially productive for Jefferson with 16 kills, and knocked down three spikes while progressing across the front row in game five.
Jefferson watched a 7-4 edge slip away on two hitting errors as the MAC defense became stingy. Chloey Myers spiked a bump set from Schmoll to tie after setter Serena Arruda fought off a sharp attack.
Mikayla Johnson gave Mineral Area its first lead of game five at 10-9 on a solo block, but Jefferson (2-4, 0-1) stormed back for a 13-12 advantage on kills from Madeleine Grimes and Kyndia Smith.
Grimes notched 10 kills with five blocks, and Smith repeatedly punished the late-arriving block of Mineral Area in sets three and four to amass 14 kills along the right side.
Nina Janjic posted 11 kills while Myers and Young each contributed nine for the Cardinals. Johnson had a strong defensive start with eight blocks, and Young added three more.
Roeder totaled 28 assists plus eight digs, and helped MAC surged ahead 8-2 in game one as the Vikings misplayed passes and sprayed several attacks wide in the early stages.
The margin reached 13-7 on a tip by Carolina Zapata after Schmoll took a blistering smash off her right shoulder for one of her team-high 22 digs.
Rooks was involved in the early offense, including a key kill after Jefferson closed to within 17-14. Janjic brought set point with her own termination, and Johnson combined with Young on an ensuing double block.
Game two proved pivotal and highly competitive with 17 ties. The Cardinals carried the largest lead for either side at 13-9 following off-speed kills from Johnson and Young.
Jefferson drew even at 23-23 on spikes from opposite sides by LeBlanc and Beel, but suffered a crucial double contact play before Smith skimmed a cross-court swing off the net and wide.
Mineral Area appeared destined to complete the three-game sweep when Arruda kept a low pass alive and Rooks thumped the ball through double blockers while neatly avoiding net contact at 15-12.
But the Vikings showed resilience and improved their defensive play from there. Grimes made a tying block and LeBlanc handed her squad a 17-16 edge with two straight kills.
Janjic switched the lead toward MAC at 20-19 with a solo block, and Rooks added a timely stuff of her own once Jefferson had rebounded to go ahead 23-22.
LeBlanc scored to erase the initial Mineral Area match point of the evening at 25-25, and Smith snapped a 26-26 deadlock after the Cardinals failed to convert a free ball.
Arruda ended with 17 assists and two aces, and MeKenzie Yount picked up nine digs for Mineral Area, which will travel to East Central next Wednesday after its weekend trip to Vincennes was postponed.