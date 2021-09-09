Rooks lifts Mineral Area with late hitting barrage

HILLSBORO, Mo. – One constant has remained through three seasons of Mineral Area volleyball lineup changes with Alayna Rooks as the preferred option for a clutch spike.

The two-time all-region outside hitter terminated each of the last four rallies during a decisive fifth set, and helped the 17th-ranked Cardinals avert a disheartening outcome.

Mineral Area survived two match points after squandering a two-game advantage, and edged Jefferson 25-17, 25-23, 26-28, 18-25, 16-14 in an intriguing Region 16 opener on Wednesday night.

Rooks, utilizing a third season of eligibility as granted by the NJCAA due to the pandemic, exploded for eight of her 20 kills during the abbreviated final stanza.

Her expression of anguish after narrowly missing long and yielding a 14-12 lead to the host squad changed to one of elation and perhaps relief about three minutes later.

Freshman libero Jillian Schmoll saved the Cardinals with a sideline dig that setter Nicole Roeder directed perfectly to Rooks for a tying smash off the block at 14-14.