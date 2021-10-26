Sophomores honored as MAC routs Kaskaskia

Kaskaskia (22-9) turned aside four game points, getting an overpass kill from Kenadi Barriger and ace from Molly Diekemper before De Souza converted a clinching swing from the middle.

The Cardinals moved ahead 8-7 in a tighter third stanza when Myers saved an errant ball near the scorer’s table and recorded the kill following a dig by Alayna Rooks.

Sophomore Paige Lamm added two kills – her second and third of the season – moments later to also highlight a 4-0 scoring streak.

Myah Helmkamp answered a second-contact kill by Casey with power to bring Kaskaskia even at 15-15, and finished with seven kills overall.

Nina Janjic regained the lead for MAC with two right-side kills, and Johnson followed with a solo block to make the separation 20-16.

The Blue Angels played outstanding defense on consecutive late rallies, and pulled to within 23-20 when Helmkamp capitalized on a second sprawling dig by libero Maci Brown with a scoring block.

Johnson tipped safely as MAC approached match point, however, and Zhane Sims capped the victory with her first attack of the night.