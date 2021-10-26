Sophomores honored as MAC routs Kaskaskia

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area volleyball team continued to jumble several lineup combinations during its final match of the regular season.
One constant amid the changes has been the steady performance of middle Mikayla Johnson, among seven sophomores honored on Monday night.
Johnson compiled eight kills with five blocks, and outside hitter Chloey Myers registered seven kills and seven aces as the Cardinals rolled past Kaskaskia 25-15, 25-19, 25-21.
Central graduate Addi Casey compiled 17 assists and five digs for Mineral Area (14-7), which utilized its three setters for two games apiece.
Johnson and Myers each had two early kills during a 12-4 start while the visiting Blue Angels struggled to keep several early attacks within the lines.
Three straight errors bumped the margin to 20-11, and a service miscue completed game one. Myers tallied three earlier aces, and spiked safely to present set point.
She had two more unreturned serves during a 6-2 start in game two, and Patricia De Souza pierced the back line with a spike before hitting a much sharper angle at 11-4.
Johnson delivered three kills within a stretch of four points to help create a 20-10 advantage, and Mya Young made it 23-15 along the right side.
Kaskaskia (22-9) turned aside four game points, getting an overpass kill from Kenadi Barriger and ace from Molly Diekemper before De Souza converted a clinching swing from the middle.
The Cardinals moved ahead 8-7 in a tighter third stanza when Myers saved an errant ball near the scorer’s table and recorded the kill following a dig by Alayna Rooks.
Sophomore Paige Lamm added two kills – her second and third of the season – moments later to also highlight a 4-0 scoring streak.
Myah Helmkamp answered a second-contact kill by Casey with power to bring Kaskaskia even at 15-15, and finished with seven kills overall.
Nina Janjic regained the lead for MAC with two right-side kills, and Johnson followed with a solo block to make the separation 20-16.
The Blue Angels played outstanding defense on consecutive late rallies, and pulled to within 23-20 when Helmkamp capitalized on a second sprawling dig by libero Maci Brown with a scoring block.
Johnson tipped safely as MAC approached match point, however, and Zhane Sims capped the victory with her first attack of the night.
MeKenzie Yount picked up a team-high 11 digs at libero while Janjic notched five kills and Rooks chipped in six digs for the Cardinals. Serena Arruda made nine assists, and Nicole Roeder finished with eight.
Sophomore outside hitter and dangerous server Ksenija Simun did not play, and was on crutches while introduced before the contest.
Mineral Area will host Jefferson on Friday in the Region 16 tournament. The winner of that match meets MSU-West Plains Saturday for the title.
Middle hitter Sally Albers paced Kaskaskia with 10 kills, and Ellie Bunnell added two blocks.