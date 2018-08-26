Subscribe for 17¢ / day

UNION, Mo. – The Mineral Area volleyball team was able to try out several lineup combinations while rolling to a 4-0 start during its opening weekend.

The 8th-ranked Lady Cardinals opened action at the East Central Classic with a calm 25-8, 25-21, 25-10 sweep of SW Illinois as newcomers meshed with returning sophomores.

Melissa Avendano powered 10 kills on 18 attacks while new setter Laura Danezzi totaled 23 assists with seven digs for Mineral Area.

Cindy Garcia Penaloza recorded seven kills, and Raylyn Dodd added six while both ended with three shared blocks. Shelby Meyer made 14 digs, Ainslee Finch had nine and Sydni Basler picked up seven.

A second contest on Friday provided a similar leisurely result, as Garcia efficiently spiked nine kills on 13 swings to highlight a 25-15, 25-9, 25-15 outcome against Lewis & Clark.

Katie Duncan totaled eight kills, and Avendano knocked down seven while serving three aces. Danezzi finished with 29 assists and seven digs.

Meyer, whose 640 digs as a freshman rank highest of any returning libero in the nation, collected 17 more. Basler controlled 11 digs, and Finch notched nine.

Saturday began with a morning rematch of last year’s NJCAA District K playoff, and the Lady Cardinals were tested after dropping the first game to John A. Logan.

Mineral Area responded with a 22-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 triumph, however, as Garcia again spurred the more balanced attack with 14 kills.

Dodd equaled Garcia with three solo blocks while producing 11 kills. Avendano sent down 10 kills, Duncan scored with nine and Isidora Stojovic added seven to the win.

Danezzi posted a lofty assist total with 45, and made 13 digs. Meyer served two aces while keeping 26 digs alive, and Basler generated 20 digs with Finch chipping in 12.

Baylie Petry shined with a team-high eight kills – exclusively within one set – and Maria Cristina Castillo Gray handled setting duties with 23 assists to help the Lady Cards close the tourney in strong fashion.

Basler paced the back row with 16 digs and Meyer contributed 13 in a 25-7, 25-13, 25-9 trouncing of Division II opponent John Wood.

Stojovic slammed seven kills and Emily Greif served two aces for Mineral Area (4-0), which will debut at home against the McKendree junior varsity on Wednesday.

