Volleyball Cardinals overcome slow start

ST. LOUIS – The Mineral Area volleyball team shrugged off a rough opening set with an adjusted lineup, and defeated St. Louis 19-25, 25-12, 25-10, 25-10 on Wednesday night.

Sophomore outside hitter Alayna Rooks knocked down 13 kills and 24 attempts, and added six blocks with six digs for Mineral Area (6-4).

Setter Suelen Custodio compiled 37 assists and 14 digs, both team highs, as the Cardinals missed libero Blair Busenbark for the second straight contest due to an ankle injury.

Mikayla Johnson further powered the front row with nine kills and 10 total blocks, and Kaylee Portell totaled eight kills and eight blocks from the other middle spot in the rotation.

Mya Young contributed seven kills, and Ksenija Simun served four aces while making 12 digs in the win.

The Cardinals coasted through the last three games, and navigated around 10 service errors. The Region 16 opener arrives Friday at Jefferson.

