MAC Volleyball

Freshman defensive specialist Blair Busenbark and the Mineral Area volleyball team moved to 9-0 overall with four weekend victories at the Blazer Classic in Vincennes, Ind.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

VINCENNES, Ind. – The 12th-ranked Mineral Area volleyball team regrouped from a rocky opening set at the Blazer Classic to stay unbeaten on the season with four more victories.

Cindy Penaloza slammed 19 kills with a .517 percentage, and the Cardinals seized control against John A. Logan on Friday to prevail 15-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-12 in a rematch from three weeks ago.

Setter Laura Danezzi totaled 40 assists with eight digs, and libero Emily Greif posted 23 digs to lead four MAC players in double digits. Sydni Basler picked up 13 digs and Blair Busenbark ended with 11.

Alayna Rooks knocked down 10 kills while Baylie Petry added six and Kaylee Portell had five. Marieke Zink provided 14 digs and equaled Greif with two aces apiece.

Petry became the Mineral Area attacking leader for the next three matches, including 14 while defeating Lake Land 25-15, 25-22, 25-11 on Friday night.

Penaloza finished with 11 kills and two blocks, and outside hitter Macy Ketcherside was efficient with 10 kills on 13 attacks for the Cardinals.

Danezzi registered a season-high 42 assists and 10 digs while matching Zink and Greif with two aces each. Rooks chipped in six kills.

Greif defended for 20 digs and Basler tallied 18 more. Zink supplied 12 digs while Busenback had seven.

Three Cardinals sent more than half of their swings to the floor, and Petry delivered 12 kills Saturday in a 25-14, 25-9, 25-11 rout of Wabash Valley.

Danezzi finished with 32 assists, nine digs and two aces. Greif made 12 digs and Basler collected six while Busenbark served two aces.

Rooks had nine kills on 15 attacks, Penaloza landed eight kills on 11 tries while executing two solo blocks, and Thalisie del Claro spiked seven kills on 13 chances.

Petry capped her weekend with 11 kills, and Busenbark scored three aces as Mineral Area swept tournament host Vincennes 25-20, 25-19, 25-13.

Penaloza totaled nine kills with two solo blocks for the Cardinals (9-0), who will travel to region rival Jefferson on Wednesday. Del Claro sent down eight kills while Portell and Rooks added six each.

Leading in digs were Greif (17), Zink (11) and Basler (10). Danezzi dished out 33 assists and served two aces.

