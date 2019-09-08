VINCENNES, Ind. – The 12th-ranked Mineral Area volleyball team regrouped from a rocky opening set at the Blazer Classic to stay unbeaten on the season with four more victories.
Cindy Penaloza slammed 19 kills with a .517 percentage, and the Cardinals seized control against John A. Logan on Friday to prevail 15-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-12 in a rematch from three weeks ago.
Setter Laura Danezzi totaled 40 assists with eight digs, and libero Emily Greif posted 23 digs to lead four MAC players in double digits. Sydni Basler picked up 13 digs and Blair Busenbark ended with 11.
Alayna Rooks knocked down 10 kills while Baylie Petry added six and Kaylee Portell had five. Marieke Zink provided 14 digs and equaled Greif with two aces apiece.
Petry became the Mineral Area attacking leader for the next three matches, including 14 while defeating Lake Land 25-15, 25-22, 25-11 on Friday night.
Penaloza finished with 11 kills and two blocks, and outside hitter Macy Ketcherside was efficient with 10 kills on 13 attacks for the Cardinals.
Danezzi registered a season-high 42 assists and 10 digs while matching Zink and Greif with two aces each. Rooks chipped in six kills.
Greif defended for 20 digs and Basler tallied 18 more. Zink supplied 12 digs while Busenback had seven.
Three Cardinals sent more than half of their swings to the floor, and Petry delivered 12 kills Saturday in a 25-14, 25-9, 25-11 rout of Wabash Valley.
Danezzi finished with 32 assists, nine digs and two aces. Greif made 12 digs and Basler collected six while Busenbark served two aces.
Rooks had nine kills on 15 attacks, Penaloza landed eight kills on 11 tries while executing two solo blocks, and Thalisie del Claro spiked seven kills on 13 chances.
Petry capped her weekend with 11 kills, and Busenbark scored three aces as Mineral Area swept tournament host Vincennes 25-20, 25-19, 25-13.
Penaloza totaled nine kills with two solo blocks for the Cardinals (9-0), who will travel to region rival Jefferson on Wednesday. Del Claro sent down eight kills while Portell and Rooks added six each.
Leading in digs were Greif (17), Zink (11) and Basler (10). Danezzi dished out 33 assists and served two aces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.