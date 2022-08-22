Volleyball Cardinals start with 3-1 trip

ROCKFORD, Ill. – The Mineral Area volleyball program picked up three victories in four matches during the Opening Weekend Tournament in northern Illinois.

But the season began Friday morning with a surprising defeat against an opponent the Cardinals have traditionally handled with ease, as Kaskaskia prevailed 16-25, 25-21, 25-23, 19-25, 15-13.

Freshman Mariana de Carvalho, among six Brazilian players listed on the roster, had a strong debut for MAC with 21 kills and only two errors on 57 attacks. She also made 28 digs.

Nina Janjic added 15 kills, and Agatha Emanuelle posted 10 kills with seven total blocks. Alandry Below compiled 39 assists and seven digs at setter.

St. Pius graduate Summer Meyer, who follows sisters Sami and Shelby in wearing the Mineral Area uniform, led defensively with 32 digs. Returning sophomore Jillian Schmoll picked up 17 more.

Returning setter Nicole Roeder put up 12 assists in her lone action of the tournament. Patricia Elizandra knocked down eight kills, and Vitoria Campos Mello landed seven in the narrow loss.

Janjic collected a team-high 13 kills later on Friday as the Cardinals bounced back with a 25-22, 28-26, 25-14 sweep of St. Clair County (Mich.)

De Carvalho ended with 11 kills plus 12 digs, and Below dished out 32 assists while making eight digs. Emanuelle chipped in seven kills.

Meyer finished with 16 digs, and Schmoll added 11 digs plus three service aces along the back row. Katie Huster contributed seven digs.

Saturday morning action began with a 28-26, 25-23, 25-22 outcome as Mineral Area edged Lake Land in three straight tightly contested sets.

De Carvalho powered her way to 16 kills along with 10 digs and two aces. Janjic smacked 11 kills while making two solo blocks, and Below provided 29 assists with 10 digs.

Meyer notched 16 digs and Huster had 10. Former Valle Catholic star Ella Bertram logged her first appearance with two kills and three shared blocks.

Below again totaled 29 assists, Janjic drilled a team-high 10 kills, and Emauelle spiked eight kills in the event finale as the Cardinals downed Sauk Valley 25-17, 25-23, 25-20.

de Carvalho chipped in six kills and two aces while matching Huster with seven digs. Meyer had 12 digs, and Campos executed two solo blocks.

Mineral area (3-1) will open the home schedule Thursday against SW Illinois.