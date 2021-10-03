Volleyball Cardinals struggle in Iowa

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – The Mineral Area volleyball team salvaged the last of three matches against Region 11 opponents over the weekend after losing its star hitter to an ankle injury.
The Cardinals opened the Iowa-Missouri Challenge with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 to national power Iowa Western on Friday with a shuffled lineup out of necessity.
Two-time all-region performer Alayna Rooks left the action with the Reivers leading 15-12 in game one when her right ankle buckled while landing on a blocking attempt.
Mineral Area finished with only 17 kills on a combined .034 percentage for the match, getting a team-high eight from outside attacker Nina Janjic.
Nicole Roeder distributed 12 assists for the Cardinals. Jillian Schmoll picked up 10 digs and Ksenija Simun totaled eight more.
A Saturday doubleheader began a 9 a.m. with Indian Hills earning a 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 sweep over MAC behind 12 kills from Zara McCauley and 17 digs from libero Anja Vranic.
Brooke Amann tallied 11 kills plus seven digs, and Haleigh Hadley made five blocks for the Warriors.
Central graduate Addi Casey paced the Mineral Area setters with 13 assists. Nanjic again highlighted the front row with eight kills, and MeKenzie Yount had a team-high 14 digs.
Patricia Elizandra knocked down a season-high six kills, and middle hitter Mikayla Johnson connected for five. Simun totaled four kills with seven digs, and Roeder made nine assists plus seven digs.
Mineral Area bounced back a couple of hours later by cruising past event host Marshalltown 25-19, 25-17, 25-4 as Nanjic spurred the offense with 14 kills.
The Cardinals unleashed 20 service aces, including six by Roeder, four by Schmoll and three more from Yount, who also provided a team-best 14 digs.
Johnson added seven kills with Chloey Myers executing four, and Elizandra scored with two blocks.
Roeder finished with nine assists and six digs. Casey dished out six assists and Serena Arruda ended with five. Former Central star Kaley Kimball landed two of her three swings.
Marshalltown received seven kills from Tasia Pohle along with 10 digs and two aces from Evah Owens.
Mineral Area (11-5) will host the Missouri Baptist junior varsity on Tuesday at 6 p.m.