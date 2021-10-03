Volleyball Cardinals struggle in Iowa

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – The Mineral Area volleyball team salvaged the last of three matches against Region 11 opponents over the weekend after losing its star hitter to an ankle injury.

The Cardinals opened the Iowa-Missouri Challenge with a 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 to national power Iowa Western on Friday with a shuffled lineup out of necessity.

Two-time all-region performer Alayna Rooks left the action with the Reivers leading 15-12 in game one when her right ankle buckled while landing on a blocking attempt.

Mineral Area finished with only 17 kills on a combined .034 percentage for the match, getting a team-high eight from outside attacker Nina Janjic.

Nicole Roeder distributed 12 assists for the Cardinals. Jillian Schmoll picked up 10 digs and Ksenija Simun totaled eight more.

A Saturday doubleheader began a 9 a.m. with Indian Hills earning a 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 sweep over MAC behind 12 kills from Zara McCauley and 17 digs from libero Anja Vranic.

Brooke Amann tallied 11 kills plus seven digs, and Haleigh Hadley made five blocks for the Warriors.