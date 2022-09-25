Volleyball Cardinals top ranked Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The 17th-ranked Mineral Area volleyball team regrouped after its two-set lead slipped away, and outlasted No. 16 Hutchinson for a true road victory on Saturday.

Alandry Below compiled a season-high 56 assists in the 25-18, 25-20, 24-26, 21-25, 15-12 triumph as the Cardinals played their fourth match over two days in central Kansas.

Mariana de Carvalho shined all around with 22 kills and 19 digs, and fellow outside hitter Nina Janjic belted 20 kills. Agatha Emanuelle had 10 efficient kills on just 14 attacks.

Freshman libero Summer Meyer also achieved her season high with 30 digs, and Below served a team-leading four aces while adding eight digs.

Patricia Elizandra chipped in six kills, Jillian Schmoll saw increased court time with 15 digs and three aces, and Vitoria Campos Mello provided four blocks and 13 digs.

The result was a welcomed response by MAC following a 26-24, 25-23, 25-18 defeat at the hands of Texas power Trinity Valley earlier Saturday.

Wendy Martinez collected nine kills on 15 attacks to lead Trinity Valley. Mafer Cisneros Salas added nine kills with 15 digs, and Linanyela Lopez contributed eight kills plus three blocks toward the sweep.

Janjic spiked 12 kills, and de Carvalho knocked down 11 while also picking up 22 digs for the Cardinals, who faded late after threatening in each of the first two games.

Below finished with 29 assists, and Emanuelle sent down six kills. Schmoll notched 14 digs, and Meyer added 12 more.

Mineral Area dominated Cloud County (Kan.) 25-14, 25-23, 25-12 in the tournament opener on Friday, getting 13 kills and 11 digs from de Carvalho along the way.

Janjic drilled nine kills, and Emanuelle supplied five kills with four blocks up front while Below dished out 24 assists. Katie Huster and Meyer each brought up 16 digs, and Campos tallied 14.

Butler (Kan.) stopped a 14-match win streak of the Cardinals on Friday evening by prevailing 25-12, 25-22, 21-25, 25-18)

Janjic highlighted the offense in the loss with 12 kills, and de Carvalho posted nine kills, four ace serves and nine digs. Below compiled 29 assists plus seven digs.

Meyer, Campos and Huster each made 10 digs, and Emanuelle landed six kills. Mineral Area (15-3) will travel to MSU-West Plains for a Region 16 showdown on Wednesday.