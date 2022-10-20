West Plains defeats MAC in five for Region 16 lead

PARK HILLS – Game four against Region 16 rival MSU-West Plains became a confidence builder for the Mineral Area volleyball team on Wednesday night.

Game five evolved into a missed opportunity. Libero Sthefany Maximo made five digs during a pivotal 5-0 scoring push, and the eighth-ranked Grizzlies prevailed 25-21, 24-26, 25-16, 20-25, 15-11.

Ilana Assis produced 23 kills with 12 digs, and Lauryn Farish provided 20 kills, nine digs and two aces as punishing outside hitters for MSU-West Plains (19-7, 4-0).

Mineral Area (21-8, 2-2) needed a clean sweep to preserve any hopes of securing the No. 1 seed and first-round bye for the upcoming three-team region tournament.

Ruth Manuela Bibinbe, the tallest player on the floor at 6-foot-3, helped the visitors dismiss that notion early by pounding five early kills while often running into slide sets from Doga Kutlu.

But the match was still there to be taken, and the 18th-ranked Cardinals stood within seven points once a missed serve and spike into the net created an 8-6 edge in game five.

But they struggled to deliver quality swings during the next rotation. Kutlu guided a perfect long set to Assis off a Maximo pass to highlight the decisive momentum shift.

MAC coach Tim Copeland called his second timeout after a potential dig caromed awkwardly off an overhead basketball goal in the Sechrest Fieldhouse to land at 11-8.

Nina Janjic answered with a needed right-side kill before rotating out, and replacement Katie Huster dropped in a sinking topspin serve for an ensuing ace to draw within one point.

But West Plains pushed back with kills from Farish and Assis, who then served an ace along the sideline that handcuffed receiver Mariana de Carvalho for a 14-10 cushion.

Mineral Area turned the first match point aside on a de Carvalho spike, but Assis brilliantly sent an off-speed shot from the 10-foot line toward a vacancy between three converging defenders in the middle.

Kutlu amassed 58 assists while Maximo made 17 digs and Alexis Shumpert brought up 15 more for the Grizzlies, who will host the region playoffs next weekend.

De Carvalho shined again for the Cardinals with 21 kills and 12 digs. She connected on seven spikes in game one, then escalated the intensity during an energized streak in game four.

After sending down four kills in a single progression, de Carvalho moved back to unleash two aces, the second of which helped MAC establish a commanding 14-6 lead.

Agatha Emanuelle previously switched hands in midair for a stellar tip shot into the deep corner, and West Plains misplayed the third service ace overall from Vitoria Campos Mello.

Solid defense helped to salvage the set after the Grizzlies stormed back to tie 18-18. Setter Alandry Below handled two digs ahead of a timely right-side kill from Campos.

West Plains mistimed a middle set, and ripped an attack too long as MAC restored a four-point lead. Katie Huster made consecutive digs in opposite directions, leading to a smash by Emanuelle at 24-20.

Emanuelle finished with 10 kills, seven digs and two blocks for the Cardinals, who sought more middle production from the back half of its rotation.

Ella Bertram saw a significant increase in court time, and gave Mineral Area a 3-1 lead with a stuff block alongside Campos early in game five.

Janjic drilled six of her 15 kills in game two on a series of excellent leaping sets from Below, who tallied 44 assists and eight digs while also chipping in two blocks.

The Cardinals gained a 16-14 advantage after Emmanuelle sent down a kill and joined Below for a stuff on the next point. But they soon trailed 23-22 after Assis belted a tiebreaking spike.

Janjic redirected the equalizer off the net, and powered a go-ahead swing off a defender to reach game point. Assis fired back with authority off one pass.

Janjic tipped a high set to give the Cardinals another edge, and Assis attacked wide from the right side to square the match at one game apiece.

Asli Erdi registered five of her 10 kills in game three, as West Plains bolted to leads of 14-8 and 19-12. Bibinbe finished with 13 kills and eight digs.

Huster compiled 13 digs for the Cardinals. Libero Summer Meyer picked up 12 more as opposing hitters mostly directed swings away from her.

Mineral Area closes the regular season Monday at home against Lake Land before meeting Jefferson in the Region 16 tournament next Friday.