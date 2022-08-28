Winkler nets golden goal for MAC

FULTON, Miss. – The inaugural road trip to Mississippi for the Mineral Area soccer program concluded with a downpour and golden lightning.

Returning defender Emma Winkler scored her first collegiate goal in overtime, and the MAC women rallied from behind to defeat Itawamba 3-2 on Sunday.

The contest was square when thunderstorms caused a lengthy delay with five minutes remaining in regulation. Winkler buried a free kick to give the Cardinals a split for the weekend.

Kayleigh Slinkard and Leah Buerck also tallied during the victory.

The MAC-Itawamba men’s match, scheduled for later Sunday, was then canceled as field conditions were deemed unplayable.

The Cardinals opened their season with a neutral doubleheader on Saturday, but Pearl River secured a sweep with its women prevailing 4-1 and men winning 3-2.

Victor Herion tied the men’s battle 2-2 in the 77th minute after Jamie Murray scored earlier for the Cardinals. Alex Emery answered for fifth-ranked Pearl River with his second of the game.

Buerck put the Mineral Area women ahead of PRCC 1-0 in the 13th minute, but Adele Mooney, Lucy Conway, Emma Godfrey and Ann Maris Ragan countered in succession.

Mineral Area faces its first Region 16 opponent on Wednesday at East Central.