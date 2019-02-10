NEOSHO, Mo. – Lainey Bell stepped up Saturday with the breakout performance of her two collegiate basketball seasons when the Mineral Area women needed a spark.
The sophomore forward easily smashed her previous career high by scoring 23 points, and the Lady Cardinals put Crowder away 65-56 for their sixth consecutive win.
Holly Forbes provided 18 points and nine rebounds in contest that saw starting guard and key perimeter threat Natalia Lalic leave the action with discomfort in her knee.
Mineral Area (18-5, 5-1) trailed throughout much of the first quarter, but outscored the Lady ‘Riders 20-10 during the second to secure a 33-24 halftime lead.
Bell perhaps shined brightest in the third stanza, when consecutive 3-pointers restored a 50-38 cushion after Crowder (11-14, 2-3) had briefly drawn within two.
The native of Hohenwald, Tenn. had twice tallied 16 points against non-region foes, but maximized her increased minutes as fouls and early turnovers plagued MAC.
Kourtney Shipley tallied 12 points, and Maegan Bandimere had 11 for Crowder, which grabbed a 14-7 advantage on a transition basket by Bethaney Gilkey.
Forbes sank a jumper just before the quarter expired, however, to bring MAC within one. Bell opened the second with a go-ahead, corner 3-pointer on her first shot of the game.
She struck again to complete a 13-0 run, and the Lady Cardinals never trailed again. Bell made a steal and found Masyn McWilliams ahead for a 25-16 lead.
Sydney Linny drained a 3-pointer off the Crowder bench, and Bandimere rolled in another to make it 38-36 after Mineral Area missed a couple of layups on the doorstep.
Keanna Williams answered with a basket to end that drought, and Forbes attacked the post to score on the next two offensive trips for Mineral Area.
Caitlyn Holmes stole an inbounds pass, and released a deflected outlet that Rionne Papa converted into a layup at the third-quarter buzzer.
The Lady Cardinals established their largest lead at 58-38 as Forbes finished from a tight angle along the baseline.
Lalic had six points, and hopes to return Wednesday for a home game against Jefferson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.