Butler, Pasakarnis steer MAC women to victory

PARK HILLS – Michell Butler provided unmatched size and strength in the post, and helped the Mineral Area women’s basketball team head into the holiday break on a winning note.

Audra Pasakarnis starred with seven points during a closing 9-0 run over the final 2:47, and the Cardinals defeated visiting Dyersburg State 57-44 on Saturday night.

Mineral Area (12-6) adjusted its lineup around the absence of suspended top scorer Lexi McCully, who was ejected in her previous contest at New Mexico.

The Cardinals finished with only eight turnovers, and their defense remained strong, taking the paint away from the smaller and short-handed Eagles.

Butler attempted the only five free throws of the night for MAC, and powered her way to a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Pasakarnis equaled game-high honors with 18 points, and drilled a 3-pointer from the right corner to extend a narrow 48-44 advantage.

She added a cutting layup off a pass from Destiny Williams, and punctuated the outcome with a runner down the lane. The final score marked the largest lead for either side.

Butler received a lob pass from Gabby Moore to establish a 34-24 cushion in the third quarter. But the Eagles pushed back despite missing several team members due to injury or illness.

Ava Craddock finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for Dyersburg State (4-9), and drained three impressive 3-pointers from several feet beyond the arc in the second half.

Craddock opened the fourth quarter with a 26-footer to make it 40-37. MAC answered each long jumper with a timely basket.

Tyler Conkright notched her lone points with a putback, and Mannie Amaefula hit a baseline jumper to restore a 44-38 advantage for the Cardinals.

The lead changed hands seven times during the first quarter. Mineral Area concluded it holding a 13-12 advantage after Syrene Sanders made a mid-court steal and transition layup.

Two putbacks by Butler and a driving baseline layup by Pasakarnis continued a 10-0 run that created a 21-12 separation, as the Eagles encountered a six-minute scoreless stretch.

Momentum shifted ahead, however, as Diamond Holland nailed a 3-pointer, and Dyersburg State narrowed the gap to 25-22 when Sydney Neale hit a second-chance shot just before halftime.

Adriana Skinner slashed often to score 10 points, and Tairah Starks added eight more in defeat.

Katelyn Chomko contributed three steals to the win amid a shooting struggle. Mineral Area returns to action on Jan. 7 at John A. Logan.