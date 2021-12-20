Cardinals cap semester with 30-point victory

PARK HILLS – Hope Mealer received a good luck kiss from her mother, who was recognized for past military service before the Mineral Area women’s basketball team tipped off Monday afternoon.

The freshman guard from Olive Branch, Miss. went on to score a season-high 12 points on four first-half 3-pointers, and the Cardinals closed out a perfect homestand by topping SW Illinois 85-55.

Mineral Area (13-5) landed five players in double figures while notching its sixth consecutive victory in the semester finale before entering a nearly four-week hiatus.

Quincy Erickson paced the Cardinals for a second straight contest with 19 points, and center Mariah Stewart bagged her ninth double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Gracee Smith opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, and Mineral Area never trailed. The former Arcadia Valley star tallied 13 points and dished out a season-high nine assists.

Ball movement often involved all five players within a single possession as the Cardinals mixed in five triples to build a comfortable 33-18 advantage through one quarter.

Erickson made her impact on drives and cuts for 10 points in the quarter, and Smith found Stewart inside for a 22-9 advantage after Michaela Ayers outworked two taller players for a rebound.

SW Illinois (3-11) capitalized on some careless passes from MAC to hang around for a while. Grace Riley drained four threes before intermission, and equaled Destiny Roberson with 14 points each.

Mealer saw increased minutes Monday with Raissa Nsabua not in uniform, and struck twice from long range in each of the first two quarters.

She stemmed the momentum of the visitors when Yasmine Pankey turned down an open look to assist her after the Blue Storm pulled within 35-27.

Ayers battled on the floor to obtain a key steal, and Pankey set up Erickson on the resulting fast break to restore a 40-30 margin.

Stewart added a putback a couple of minutes later, and Pankey highlighted her effort of 12 points and seven assists by sinking the first of her four 3-pointers on the day.

Smith, who supplied a sizable majority of the scoring output during her senior year of high school, looked for open teammates whether working from the wings or deep corners.

She bounced a baseline pass to Stewart for a layup before assisting Pankey at the top of the key. Pankey returned the favor to Smith for a corner 3-pointer late in the third quarter.

Despite suffering its eighth consecutive defeat, SW Illinois drew within 62-48 as Bonnie Lee Ludlow finished a 3-point play after making the previous steal and outlet pass to Chloe Harness.

But the Cardinals outscored the Blue Storm 21-5 over the last 11 minutes. Lexi McCully triggered the pullaway with a floater in the lane, and Nijah Moore drained a similar shot early in the fourth.

Smith popped to her feet quickly after sustaining a flagrant foul and harsh landing on a layup attempt, and got the assist when Erickson rushed in for a transition basket at 79-51.

Emily Kellum contributed six rebounds off the bench, and Pankey made three steals as Mineral Area overcame 19 turnovers.

Ludlow netted 10 points for SW Illinois.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.