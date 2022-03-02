Cardinals dominate Crowder through low post

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team wasted no time exploiting a favorable low post advantage during its Region 16 Tournament opener on Tuesday evening.

Sophomore center Mariah Stewart scored a career-high 25 points and claimed 13 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season as the Cardinals routed Crowder 76-44.

Mineral Area (21-10) swept the four-game season series against the Roughriders, and will face Moberly in the semifinal round on Friday night at Three Rivers College.

Raissa Nsabua dished a couple of entry passes to Stewart, and added a steal and 2-on-1 layup during an opening 8-0 run. She finished with 14 points, eight assists, seven steals and five rebounds.

The Cardinals committed no turnovers during the first quarter, and totaled just eight for the game while their defense limited Crowder (6-22) to 28 shooting from the field.

Mineral Area concluded the stanza holding a 17-10 lead after Yasmine Pankey drained a 3-pointer and Stewart scored on back-to-back offensive rebounds.

Jaydee Duda paced the visitors with 10 points while making 6-of-7 free throws, and Emanuela Almeida posted nine points plus 10 rebounds.

Stewart netted five baskets in the second quarter alone, including two more putbacks, and backed down a defender in the paint to punctuate a 37-19 halftime advantage.

The Cardinals maintained their energy and ball movement to stretch the margin. Nijah Moore streaked ahead to score off an outlet from Nsabua.

Moore added a follow-up field goal moments later, and Quincy Erickson drained a corner triple at 50-21 when Gracee Smith attacked the baseline to locate her wide open.

Erickson supplied 10 points off the bench despite fouling out on multiple questionable calls, and worked for two offensive rebounds before sinking two free throws for a 64-33 lead.

Stewart, who struggled to 1-of-8 from the line, pulled down an air ball and alertly dropped in a putback to beat the shot clock after Erickson notched a conventional 3-point play in the fourth.

Crowder was collectively 2-of-19 from beyond the arc, and suffered its 11th defeat in 12 games. Daejah Robinson, who compiled 18 points and nine rebounds in the previous clash with MAC, finished with six points and two rebounds this time.

Moore tallied eight points and six rebounds as nine separate Cardinals reached the scoring column.

