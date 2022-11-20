Cardinals earn statement win over ranked 3 Rivers

NEOSHO, Mo. – Mineral Area coach Briley Palmer saw the potential of her blue-collar basketball team manifest during a signature performance on Saturday afternoon.

In a stunning reversal from recent seasons, the Cardinals rattled Three Rivers with disciplined defense and maintained intensity through 40 full minutes.

Lexi McCully stayed on the court for the duration, and equaled her career high with 29 points to help Mineral Area beat the 23rd-ranked Raiders 75-63.

Katelyn Chomko finished with 17 points, and Audra Pasakarnis provided 11 points and four assists in 39 minutes for an early Region 16 statement win.

Mineral Area (6-3, 2-0) preserved the lead into halftime at 31-27 by creating a sideline steal. McCully raced the other way for a layup to beat the buzzer.

Confidence continued to brim as the Cardinals ultimately forced 22 turnovers. Their effort started translating into crisp ball movement on offense.

McCully drilled three 3-pointers in the third quarter – each one deeper than the last – and was 7-of-12 overall from beyond the arc.

She extended a 43-41 lead with consecutive triples, and Destiny Williams capped an 11-1 run with her lone field goal while producing team highs of seven assists and seven rebounds.

The timely contributions were widespread. Reserve center Michell Butler, who missed the first seven games this season, supplied crucial minutes after starter Kyndal Dodd picked up her fourth foul.

Pasakarnis bolstered the success on interior passes, and the Cardinals erupted in joy when Mannie Amaefula received an interior feed and converted through contact for a 3-point play.

Butler had six points plus six rebounds, and secured a steal along the baseline before Chomko zipped a 70-foot pass on target to Pasakarnis for a 63-50 lead with 6:06 remaining.

Three Rivers (6-1, 1-1) used defensive pressure and urgency to mount a late 12-2 surge once facing its largest deficit of 18, but Pasakarnis and Chomko sealed the upset with free throws following an errant pass out of bounds.

Niaisya Ervin paced the Raiders with 13 points. Maiya Bergdorf added 11 and Mariah Smith chipped in nine as their squad shot 4-of-21 from 3-point range.

McCully handed MAC a 9-2 lead on back-to-back threes. The Cardinals stayed calm after Three Rivers countered with an 8-0 run to briefly gain a 10-9 edge.

Pasakarnis restored a 26-20 advantage for the Cardinals, who snapped an eight-game losing streak head to head, by swishing a 19-foot jumper.

All Region 16 programs will meet three times this season.

Mineral Area 53, Jefferson 42

NEOSHO, Mo. – Katelyn Chomko compiled 12 points and four assists on Friday, and the Mineral Area women’s basketball team beat Jefferson 53-42 in the Region 16 schedule opener.

Lexi McCully finished with 11 points, and Kyndal Dodd grabbed 10 rebounds for the Cardinals, whose impeccable perimeter defense made enough of a difference to prevail on the neutral court.

MAC forward Audra Parakarnis splashed the only made 3-pointer for either side at a critical juncture after Jefferson had reduced a 14-point deficit to 39-36 on a putback by center Sydney Burris.

Parakarnis connected with 7:09 remaining in the game, and Destiny Williams sank a runner to bolster the 8-0 response spanning about 90 seconds.

Syrene Sanders provided four steals off the bench, and used subtle hesitation on a drive from the top of the key to complete a clinching layup at 51-40.

Mineral Area (5-3, 1-0) forced 11 first-half turnovers and surrendered no made field goals over the first eight minutes with Chomko drawing an early charging foul.

Jefferson (1-7, 0-1) missed every single shot attempt beyond 15 feet, and earned more than half of its scoring output while hitting an impressive 22-of-26 free throws.

Burris shined against solo defenders in the post, often backing her way to the basket for a healthy double-double consisting of 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Dodd gathered six rebounds for the Cardinals in the first quarter, and shined as the lone defender to contain Burris, who thrived when Dodd was given time to rest on the bench.

But the Vikings never clicked from long range with MAC guarding closely, and fell behind 19-9 when McCully showed excellent touch on a runner in the lane.

Dodd opened the first and third quarters with baskets, and a 23-15 halftime lead swelled to 29-15 when Chomko knocked down an open 12-footer from the left baseline.

The Cardinals will host conference opponent St. Louis on Tuesday.