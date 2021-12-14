Cardinals exceed triple digits in blowout

PARK HILLS – Mineral Area women’s basketball coach Briley Palmer was suddenly doused with water by her players and daughter Dayton, and didn’t seem to mind.

The Cardinals were feeling jovial in the locker room on Monday night after achieving the rare feat of soaring past triple figures in the scoring column.

Five players netted double digits during a 105-40 blowout of the short-handed Missouri Baptist junior varsity squad in what Palmer can hope is a precursor of similar success against tougher competition.

Mariah Stewart scored a game-high 21 points and pulled down eight rebounds as Mineral Area (11-5) welcomed back starting guards Michaela Ayers and Gracee Smith from brief one-game absences.

The Cardinals committed only 12 turnovers, and never invoked full-court defensive pressure against an opponent that patched together its best effort with six available athletes.

Smith knocked down four 3-pointers and tallied a season-high 20 along with eight rebounds after illness kept her out against St. Louis.

Raissa Nsabua amassed 16 points, seven assists and four steals, and was able to attack off the dribble at will as tiring defenders had either minimal or no time to rest.

Mineral Area placed emphasis on passing and spacing while operating in the half-court. Stewart had numerous chances to either shoot from the post or kick toward the perimeter.

The Cardinals also cashed in when the Spartans elected to foul, going a perfect 16-of-16 from the free-throw line with seven separate players contributing to that total.

Missouri Baptist (0-10) frequently hoisted deep jumpers in the first half, and earned 27 of its total points on nine triples. Megan Becker scored 14 to pace the visitors.

Ayers swished consecutive 3-pointers from the left side, and Quincy Erickson finished a steal and outlet pass by Stewart to punctuate an opening 17-3 run.

Stewart twice connected over multiple defenders while turning in the paint, and notched four field goals in the first quarter. Smith achieved her fourth basket through contact on a conventional 3-point play.

Erickson ended with 14 points and four assists, and capped the first quarter with a perimeter shot and subsequent steal and contested layup plus the free throw to create a 34-12 advantage.

Nsabua became a key offensive catalyst heading into halftime with three driving layups, and MAC built a commanding 56-23 margin following an active closing sequence.

Smith gently lobbed a diagonal feed in transition to Erickson for a basket following a steal by Emily Kellum, and Hope Mealer added a second-chance three before time expired.

Missouri Baptist got two field goals each from forward Hana Young and guard Aspyn Jimenez in the third period. Jimenez finished an especially nice play while being fouled on a baseline cut.

But the Cardinals continued to spread the scoring wealth while increasing their lead to 77-32. Stewart converted again through contact before Smith and Ayers struck from long range in the fourth.

Mineral Area made it 100-38 on consecutive steals and layups by Kellum and Nsabua.

Nijah Moore seized her first action after intermission, and grabbed six rebounds in the victory. Ayers had 11 points, and Yasmine Pankey dished out a team-high six assists.

The Cardinals will host top-five Division II opponent Lincoln Land on Saturday night following six high school contests at the annual Rotary Shootout.

