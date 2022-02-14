Cardinals hit boards to control Jefferson

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Mineral Area dominated the rebound column, collecting 20 at the offensive goal, and routed Jefferson 79-47 in women’s basketball action on Saturday.

Quincy Erickson scored a game-high 18 points on 8-of-13 from the field, and grabbed six rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench for the Cardinals.

Mineral Area (19-9, 8-5) carried a 33-20 halftime lead before outscoring the Vikings 21-6 in the third quarter, and clinched the No. 3 seed for the upcoming Region 16 tournament.

Mariah Stewart narrowly missed a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Raissa Nsabua compiled 11 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals in the victory.

The Cardinals connected on 12-of-17 free throws, and Nijah Moore highlighted the effort on the boards with 11 rebounds overall.

Lexi McCully chipped in nine points, and Gracee Smith equaled Moore with eight also contributing eight rebounds and four assists.

Mineral Area, which led 17-9 after one quarter, will travel to No. 1 Three Rivers on Wednesday before closing out the regular season at home against Crowder on Saturday.

Jefferson shot just 1-of-12 from 3-point range in defeat. Neveah Howard finished with 11 points, and Mar Tomas scored 10 for the Vikings.

