Cardinals hold off Logan to claim season opener

The Cardinals received a huge 3-point answer when sophomore center Mariah Stewart secured an offensive rebound and was fouled on the successful putback.

Nsabua surged down the lane to sink a crucial floater with 1:16 remaining for a 70-62 advantage, and MAC dodged a missed jumper to keep a four-point lead in the closing seconds.

Returning all-region forward Quincy Erickson compiled 10 points and five rebounds off the bench, and sophomore guard Michaela Ayers grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory.

Mineral Area had a preseason roster of 15 reduced to 10 for the debut contest, due to ailments and a couple of dismissals. West County graduate and career scoring leader Dori McRaven suffered a serious injury to her left knee over the weekend, and is feared to be out for the season.

But the available players showed position depth. Nsabua ran the point at 5-foot-11 when other guards picked up early fouls, and provided two driving layups within an early 9-0 spurt.

McCully sank her second 3-pointer, and Ayers also struck after Yasmine Pankey tracked down a 70-foot pass from Stewart to help create a 19-9 lead through one quarter of action.