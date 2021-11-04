Cardinals hold off Logan to claim season opener

PARK HILLS – A couple of crisp scoring possessions upon resumption spurred the Mineral Area women’s basketball team toward a strong third quarter on Wednesday night.
The Cardinals eventually soared to a 24-point lead during their season opener, then had to survive a steady challenge from freshman guard Jeniah Thompson and John A. Logan.
Time ran out of the Lady Vols in their comeback bid, however, and Mineral Area prevailed 73-68 while also overcoming some adversity off the court earlier in the week.
Freshman guard Lexi McCully scored 18 points after connecting four times from beyond the arc, and Raissa Nsabua added 14 points with eight rebounds in the victory.
Mineral Area (1-0) maintained a reasonable turnover count of 14, unofficially, but forced a number of shots that misfired on individual efforts down the stretch.
Thompson netted 20 of her game-high 28 points after halftime, and pulled down 13 rebounds while giving John A. Logan (0-1) a serious chance to complete its comeback.
She scored through contact on an inbounds play, then assisted Diamond Taylor off broken pressure to make the difference 65-59 with three minutes remaining.
The Cardinals received a huge 3-point answer when sophomore center Mariah Stewart secured an offensive rebound and was fouled on the successful putback.
Nsabua surged down the lane to sink a crucial floater with 1:16 remaining for a 70-62 advantage, and MAC dodged a missed jumper to keep a four-point lead in the closing seconds.
Returning all-region forward Quincy Erickson compiled 10 points and five rebounds off the bench, and sophomore guard Michaela Ayers grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory.
Mineral Area had a preseason roster of 15 reduced to 10 for the debut contest, due to ailments and a couple of dismissals. West County graduate and career scoring leader Dori McRaven suffered a serious injury to her left knee over the weekend, and is feared to be out for the season.
But the available players showed position depth. Nsabua ran the point at 5-foot-11 when other guards picked up early fouls, and provided two driving layups within an early 9-0 spurt.
McCully sank her second 3-pointer, and Ayers also struck after Yasmine Pankey tracked down a 70-foot pass from Stewart to help create a 19-9 lead through one quarter of action.
Former Arcadia Valley star Gracee Smith made her first collegiate shot with a leaning bank after catching an inbounds pass. Erickson added a putback moments later to restore a 29-18 margin.
John A. Logan was limited to just seven made field goals prior to intermission, and watched its 34-23 halftime deficit mount even further.
McCully sank a 3-pointer off an extra pass from Pankey, who tallied six assists overall, after Stewart took an entry lob and scored after failing a finish a couple of similar chances in the first quarter.
Ayers swished her first of two triples before joining teammate Nijah Moore on the bench with three fouls, and Smith scored a transition layup to establish the largest MAC lead at 50-26.
The Cardinals will travel more than eight hours west to meet Hutchinson on Friday before playing Barton County on a neutral court Saturday in central Kansas.
Logan gashed the MAC defense off the dribble numerous times during the fourth quarter, including five quick points by Madison Calvin, and got within 60-51 as Thompson powered her way inside.
Shakyra Wright scored 14 points for the Lady Vols.