PARK HILLS – With more than two dozen program alumni seated directly behind the bench on Saturday, the Mineral Area women’s basketball team avoided a potential Homecoming letdown.

Katelyn Chomko scored 10 of her 21 points during a pivotal fourth quarter, and also distributed seven assists as the Cardinals topped a banged-up State Fair squad 72-60.

Lexi McCully netted a game-high 22 points plus three steals, and Michell Butler posted a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds in the victory.

Mineral Area (16-8, 6-3) was clinging to a 55-51 lead when the Roadrunners, who began the game with eight players in uniform, sustained two injuries less than a minute apart.

Paige Spencer drew a rebounding foul and crumbled with a bloody face once catching an inadvertent elbow from Destiny Williams after the whistle.

Biance Stocks briefly left the action after she was shaken up in a loose-ball collision, and the difference in attrition soon plagued State Fair (12-11, 2-8).

Autumn Wallace converted a third chance to draw within one possession, but the Cardinals introduced full-court pressure to spark a decisive 11-0 run.

Chomko attacked a wide-open crease to the basket for a layup, then drained her fifth 3-pointer ahead of another long-range dagger by Tyler Conkright at 66-53.

Aiyanna Tanksley punctuated a strong game for SFCC with two baskets in the post to create a 68-60 margin, but free throws by Williams and McCully iced the outcome.

Conkright provided a key boost off a previously quiet bench with eight points and five rebounds in the second half. Williams finished with six assists.

Perryauna Youmans scored 18 points to pace State Fair, which trailed by 12 before halftime but pulled even at 50-50 when two 3-pointers by Stocks closed the third quarter.

Tanksley compiled 17 points and 13 rebounds while Stocks ended with 10 points. The Roadrunners were hampered by 19 turnovers, and made only 11-of-22 attempts from the line.

The Cardinals committed just eight turnovers, but endured an early shooting slump with three field goals by Butler marking the lone exception.

Tanksley guided her club to a 15-12 edge with nine points in the first quarter, and Youmans bumped the margin to seven with two free throws.

Mineral Area suddenly found its perimeter touch, however, as McCully and Chomko combined for five 3-pointers during a massive 19-0 outburst.

The Cardinals were ahead 31-19 after the starting guards connected back to back, and entered halftime on top 35-27 after Williams coaxed in a shot from the lane.

Conkright restored a 46-41 lead on a driving layup to counter a strong move through multiple defenders by Youmans.

Mineral Area will host Crowder in a make-up game on Wednesday with a 2 p.m. opening tip.