Cardinals separate from State Fair before break

The offensive boost came when she drilled a 3-pointer to commence a pivotal 14-0 run. Ayers connected again along the right wing as Mineral Area carried a 42-26 lead into halftime.

State Fair was just 8-of-31 from beyond the arc, but briefly enjoyed a 23-21 advantage after getting two baskets each from Donnisia Harrison and Amaya Coakley.

The Cardinals responded through the low post. Kayleigh Winch battled inside for four quick points, and Mariah Stewart hit two turning shots on consecutive possessions.

Quincy Erickson converted a putback after Ashanti Davis struck from the perimeter, and Mineral Area outscored the Roadrunners 21-3 over the last six minutes of the half.

Harrison had a game-high 19 points, and finished a strong drive through contact to make it 46-36. But she was promptly matched by a steal and streaking layup by Pankey while being fouled.

Ayers drove into the lane for consecutive spinning scoops in the waning moments of the third quarter as the Cardinals built a 63-40 cushion.