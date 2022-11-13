Cardinals split two games in Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Aryah Hazley scored 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds on Saturday to lead Arkansas Mid-South past visiting Mineral Area 71-61 in women’s basketball action.

Kayla Griffin and Ashley Hopkins added 10 points each, and ASU Mid-South (3-1) maintained control after closing the first quarter with a 24-9 advantage.

Mineral Area (3-3) was a solid 17-of-24 from the line in defeat, but shot just 28 percent from the field, including 4-of-22 from 3-point range.

Audra Pasakarnis notched her first double-double of the season for the Cardinals with 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Lexi McCully shared team-high honors with 18 points while adding nine rebounds and five assists. MAC trimmed the deficit to 54-46 entering the fourth quarter, but could not complete a comeback.

Hazley was a lethal 5-of-6 from beyond the arc, and Quintasia Leatherwood provided seven points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Greyhounds.

Mineral Area trailed 43-30 at halftime despite a strong second quarter from Parakarnis, who sank 6-of-6 free throws among 10 points in the period.

Katelyn Chomko chipped in seven points and rebounds for the Cardinals.

Mineral Area 72, National Park 55

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Freshman forward Audra Pasakarnis netted a season-high 22 points on Friday as Mineral Area opened the Greyhound Classic with a 72-55 triumph over National Park.

The Cardinals collectively knocked down 16-of-21 free throws, including 7-of-8 by sophomore guard Lexi McCully, who delivered an explosive start.

McCully, the leading MAC scorer in all four previous games, drained four 3-pointers during the first quarter while totaling 21 points overall.

Katelyn Chomko tossed in eight points, and Kyndal Dodd added seven more to the victory.

Amaya Coakley tallied 18 points and five rebounds to pace National Park, which shot only 28 percent from the field.

India Atkins finished with 11 points, four assists and three steals while Jhyla Calvin scored 10 points.

Mineral Area (3-3) will host Lincoln Trail on Tuesday for a 5 p.m. tipoff.