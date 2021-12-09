Cardinals spread thin, still cruise past STLCC

PARK HILLS – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team entered a more favorable stretch of its schedule on Wednesday evening, and the timing turned out rather convenient.

With two key guards missing from their rotation, several Cardinals saw a significant spike in minutes in the first of four consecutive home games to close out the semester.

Sophomore guard Quincy Erickson posted a season-high 23 points with five assists, and Mineral Area forced 25 turnovers in a 96-29 rout of conference opponent St. Louis.

Mariah Stewart earned her eighth double-double of the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Nijah Moore added 14 points in the victory.

Mineral Area (10-5) quickly seized command of a contest where each team dressed only eight players by holding the over-matched Archers without a two-point field goal in the first half.

Michaela Ayers was kept out of action after twisting an ankle in practice, and Gracee Smith stayed away due to a stomach bug according to head coach Briley Palmer.

But the Cardinals were not slowed in any manner, and executed superb half-court sets with lengthy passes on target while also mixing in ample transition baskets.

Erickson opened the game by catching an outlet on the run and finishing off a steal by Lexi McCully, who finished with 13 points and four assists.

St. Louis (2-4) pulled even at 6-6 on a couple of 3-pointers from D’Khia Green and Jayla McLemore, but generated just six points over the next 17 minutes.

After Yasmine Pankey stripped the ball for a fast-break layup, and Stewart finished a give-and-go pass from Raissa Nsabua to further spark a 17-3 run before the first quarter concluded.

Moore sank a short jumper off a smooth jump stop, and Erickson leaned around a defender to sink a two-handed scoop shot from below her waist while falling to the surface.

Production came from other sources. Emily Kellum compiled nine points with nine rebounds in her first collegiate start for the Cardinals.

Kellum scored on a couple of spin moves in the lane, and is first official three-sport athletic at Mineral Area with a prominent soccer role and occasional cross country race on her resume.

Perhaps the most noticeable beneficiary of extra playing time was reserve guard Hope Mealer, who hit a 3-pointer, grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists within a solid five-minute initial shift.

She found Moore cutting on an accurate backdoor lob just before the first quarter expired, and the Mineral Area advantage swelled to 23-9.

The Cardinals committed 11 turnovers overall with four offensive fouls, and outscored the Archers 28-3 during the lopsided second stanza.

McCully and Erickson each drilled a pair of open triples before halftime. Pankey, who tallied eight points, eight assists and four steals, was bumped on a made layup and sank the ensuing free throw.

Moore and McCully powered MAC in the third quarter with nine and seven points, respectively, to widen a 51-12 halftime spread.

Stewart was the main offensive focus during the fourth with a 3-point play at 87-28 highlighting four field goals. Mealer began the final period with her second connection from the perimeter.

Nsabua registered seven assists and eight points, and issued perhaps her best pass on a 30-foot diagonal bounce through traffic to Erickson, who was fouled on the resulting layup try.

St. Louis worked the ball inside twice to forward Louise Pilley, and snapped its field-goal drought from inside the arc early in the third quarter.

Makayla Williams paced the Archers with seven points, and guard Courtney Lumpkins provided 12 rebounds plus six points.

Mineral Area returns to action on Monday against Missouri Baptist junior varsity.

