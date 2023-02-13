HILLSBORO, Mo. – The start could not have been more encouraging on Saturday as the visiting Mineral Area women pounced for a dominant 15-0 lead against Jefferson.

The conclusion was conversely concerning, however, as the Cardinals struggled to rediscover a rhythm and gradually faded before ultimately slipping past their Region 16 rival.

Katelyn Chomko paced four starters in double digits with a game-high 13 points, and Mineral Area won 53-50 after forcing 20 turnovers.

Lexi McCully scored 11 and delivered a clutch 3-point play for the Cardinals after curling around a high screen and finishing her layup through contact with 22.5 seconds left.

That sequence restored a 51-47 margin just moments after McCully missed a pair of free throws and Jefferson threatened to grab the lead on back-to-back possessions.

Mineral Area (18-8, 8-3) carried a 48-38 with 6:25 following the second 3-pointer by Tyler Conkright, who provided the her team's only bench points.

Freshman forward Jakayla Kirk powered Jefferson (6-20, 1-10) to a comeback bid by generating nine of her 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Kirk finished a baseline drive and converted a 3-point play off an ensuing entry pass. She brought the Vikings to within 48-47 on another post move with 2:25 remaining.

Neveah Howard suffered an empty trip to the line, and Talia Lawson rattled out a possible go-ahead triple with less than a minute on the clock before McCully came up clutch.

The Vikings inbounded from midcourt with 4 seconds left after Chomko split a pair from the stripe, but a deflection forced Kirk to attempt an off-balanced heave that landed short as time expired.

Michell Butler was tremendous along the glass with 19 rebounds for a second straight contest, and posted another double-double while equaling Audra Pasakarnis with 10 points for MAC.

The Cardinals shared the ball effectively early on. McCully assisted both Butler and Pasakarnis before Destiny Williams found Pasakarnis on the run for an uncontested layup.

Chomko sank her first of three 3-poitners, and McCully scored on a streaking left-handed layup while Mineral Area delivered more than six minutes of shutout defense.

That stretch of excellence saved the Cardinals from a deflating defeat. Chomko restored a 23-10 spread from long range before Jefferson chipped away.

Sydney Burris made a putback and executed a difficult scoop in the lane. MAC salvaged a 28-21 halftime lead when Conkright answered for three.

Williams, who tallied five steals and five assists, inbounded to Butler for a 3-point play, then turned a steal into an easy basket for a 40-26 separation in the third quarter.

Pasakarnis showed quick release on a catch and jumper in the lane for Cardinals, but Lawson drained a 3-pointer to bring Jefferson within 42-34 entering the fourth quarter.

Howard netted 12 points for the Vikings. Burris compiled 10 points with 10 rebounds after splashing 6-of-6 free throws in the final period.

Mineral Area will host Three Rivers on Wednesday. Those teams have split two previous encounters.