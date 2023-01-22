Cardinals top Jefferson as region play resumes

PARK HILLS – After Jefferson rallied for a 13-0 scoring run in the second quarter on Saturday, the Mineral Area women were determined to avoid a repeat scenario.

The Cardinals forced a series of mistakes through trapping defense once returning from the locker room, and maintained command for a 72-46 victory at Sechrest Fieldhouse.

Lexi McCully scored a game-high 21 points, and combined with center Michell Butler on a 10-0 response spanning four minutes that restored a 32-23 cushion at the break.

Butler finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Katelyn Chomko had 12 points with five assists as Mineral Area (15-6, 5-1) played its first contest in 10 days.

The pivotal run was extended to 17-0 when Chomko connected from long range off a rebound and pass from Butler, and the Cardinals outscored the Vikings 20-7 in the third quarter.

Sydney Burris totaled 15 points with seven rebounds, and Jakayla Kirk added 12 points and six rebounds as Jefferson (4-16, 0-6) relied heavily on its post players for offense.

The Cardinals coaxed 19 turnovers unofficially, and limited touches for opposing forwards by extending pressure toward midcourt and beyond.

Chomko finished a left-handed runner through contact for a 3-point play, and delivered an immediate outlet pass after rebounding the next Jefferson miss to Audra Pasakarnis, who chipped in nine points.

McCully stole a pass and dribbled all the way for a layup at 49-27. She netted two straight field goals in the fourth after Burris and Kirk brought Jefferson within 57-41 on powerful layups.

The Cardinals remained in a three-way tie atop the Region 16 standings with six of 15 games completed, as Moberly and Three Rivers likewise won easily on Saturday.

Mineral Area utilized is entire available roster while steadily pulling away. Fredericktown graduate Kyndal Dodd saw multiple stints of action after missing two previous contests due to illness.

McCully sank a runner and Butler drained a baseline shot to bookend an early 9-0 spurt. Syrene Sanders capped the first quarter with quick hands on a loose rebound and putback jumper at 19-10.

Mineral Area turned cold for about 4 ½ minutes after Gabby Moore opened the second stanza with a 3-pointer, and compounded the brief drought by yielding multiple layups at the opposite end.

Talia Lawson beat the Cardinals down the court for an ensuing basket, and buried her second 3-pointer to momentarily put the Vikings ahead 23-22.

McCully answered with a crafty finish on a drive, and Butler restored order for MAC after twice catching high passes near the basket to score.

Destiny Williams opened the third quarter with a superb move, pivoting to her right before suddenly spinning left hand for the successful scoop. She ended with a game-high six assists.

Mineral Area is scheduled to host Crowder for a second matchup this season on Wednesday.

Jefferson knocked down only 14-of-28 free throws.