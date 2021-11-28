 Skip to main content
Cardinals topped by No. 7 New Mexico

MAC Women

Mineral Area center Mariah Stewart controls a defensive rebound during the third quarter of a women's basketball game against Three Rivers on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Park Hills.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Precious Cowan generated game highs of 24 points and five steals on Saturday, and seventh-ranked New Mexico JC defeated the Mineral Area women 71-55.

Denna Grenald shined inside with 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Thunderbirds (10-1) committed just nine turnovers and made 18-of-28 free throws.

Sophomore center Mariah Stewart delivered her most efficient game of the season for Mineral Area (7-4) with 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting plus eight rebounds.

Her teammates were a combined 27 percent from the field despite a solid start in the second of two games in as many days at the Reiver Classic.

Lexi McCully scored 12 points and Quincy Erickson added 11 in defeat. The Cardinals ended with 16 turnovers, and only trailed 47-41 before New Mexico pulled away in the final period.

A deep 3-pointer by McCully and conventional 3-point play by Erickson on a putback staked MAC to a 20-14 advantage late in the first quarter.

Cabria Lewis answered with a corner triple at the buzzer, and the Thunderbirds carried that momentum toward a 31-24 halftime lead.

Mineral Area will travel again next weekend for three Region 16 contests against event host Moberly on Friday, Jefferson on Saturday and Crowder on Sunday.

