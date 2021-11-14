Cardinals triumph twice in Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Raissa Nsabua powered the Mineral Area women’s basketball team with a big third quarter Saturday to cap an unbeaten week on the road.

Three players recorded double-doubles, and the Cardinals sank 13-of-16 free throws during the final period to outlast ninth-ranked NJCAA Division II opponent Arkansas State Mid-South 82-73.

Gracee Smith compiled 11 points plus 10 rebounds while going 5-for-5 from the line down the stretch, and Mariah Stewart contributed 10 points with 14 rebounds inside.

Nsabua, who went scoreless at John A. Logan on Tuesday, netted 12 of her game-high 22 points during the third stanza to help Mineral Area (5-1) modestly extend a 36-32 halftime lead to 54-48.

Yasmine Pankey drained 6-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter, and equaled Quincy Erickson with 13 points each as the Cardinals landed five players in double digits.

Lexi McCully chipped in eight second-quarter points, and connected twice from beyond the arc to help MAC erase an early 18-15 deficit.