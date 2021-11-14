Cardinals triumph twice in Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Raissa Nsabua powered the Mineral Area women’s basketball team with a big third quarter Saturday to cap an unbeaten week on the road.
Three players recorded double-doubles, and the Cardinals sank 13-of-16 free throws during the final period to outlast ninth-ranked NJCAA Division II opponent Arkansas State Mid-South 82-73.
Gracee Smith compiled 11 points plus 10 rebounds while going 5-for-5 from the line down the stretch, and Mariah Stewart contributed 10 points with 14 rebounds inside.
Nsabua, who went scoreless at John A. Logan on Tuesday, netted 12 of her game-high 22 points during the third stanza to help Mineral Area (5-1) modestly extend a 36-32 halftime lead to 54-48.
Yasmine Pankey drained 6-of-6 free throws in the fourth quarter, and equaled Quincy Erickson with 13 points each as the Cardinals landed five players in double digits.
Lexi McCully chipped in eight second-quarter points, and connected twice from beyond the arc to help MAC erase an early 18-15 deficit.
Aaliyah Lee scored 20 points and Jaylia Reed netted 19 to pace ASU Mid-South (2-3). Alindavia Lockett tallied 11 more.
Mineral Area will return to home action on Friday against State Fair before facing Region 16 power Three Rivers on Saturday.
Mineral Area 76, National Park 54
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Sophomore Mariah Stewart scored eight of her game-high 15 points in the third quarter, and Mineral Area defeated National Park 76-54 on Friday evening.
Quincy Erickson dropped in 14 points, and Gracee Smith added 12. The Cardinals shot 10-of-13 from the line, and extended a 28-23 halftime lead with a 27-15 edge over the next 10 minutes.
Lexi McCully connected three times from long range, and tallied 11 points as four MAC players achieved double figures. Nijah Moore had nine points and Emily Kellum notched a career-high six.
Jhyla Calvin paced National Park (1-4) with 12 points while India Atkins ended with 11. Kayla Richardson provided eight points and eight rebounds.