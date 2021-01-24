Cardinals unveil Palmer era, roll past Vincennes

“This first game kind of sets the tone. She’s a person that we’re looking for all the time for being cool, calm and collected,” Palmer said of Sample. “I needed her to be that way tonight. Most freshmen can’t do that right away, and she did it in game one.”

Winch pulled down a rebound on the weak side, and dished across the lane to Ayers for a 3-point play and 54-37 separation on the initial sequence of the fourth quarter.

Vincennes outscored Mineral Area 27-23 in the final stanza, and crept to within 63-52 when a pull-up jumper by Beeler preceded two free throws by Hammelmann with 2:41 to play.

But the Cardinals broke pressure for an ensuing Erickson layup, and ensured the outcome by going 13-of-17 at the stripe over the final 9 ½ minutes.

“As the game was ending in the last couple of minutes, I just thought that we are so thankful for these freshmen and how they overcome mistakes,” Palmer said.

Palmer played two seasons and served eight years as assistant coach for Gary Koch, who guided the women’s program to two region and three conference titles before retiring last winter.