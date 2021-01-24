Cardinals unveil Palmer era, roll past Vincennes

PARK HILLS – A completely new Mineral Area women’s basketball roster and first-year leader delivered a bold first impression against a ranked opponent.
With an energized crowd on hand to watch a season opener delayed by 2 ½ months, the Cardinals made homegrown Briley Palmer a winner in her head coaching debut.
Freshman guard Jayla Sample scored a game-high 25 points, and strong rebounding carried Mineral Area past preseason No. 20 Vincennes 74-64 on Saturday night.
South Iron graduate Michaela Ayers provided 11 points off the bench, and center Mariah Stewart posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinals.
A taller and deeper group of forwards in comparison to previous clubs made a glaring impact, as MAC unofficially grabbed 28 first-half rebounds while neutralizing the Trailblazers inside.
Mineral Area (1-0) drained 19-of-27 free throws and never trailed despite enduring plenty of first-game miscues. Shooting struggles prevented Vincennes (0-1) from fully capitalizing on 23 turnovers.
“The turnovers were mistakes that we shouldn’t be doing. I think we had 12 of them in the first half, and looking back, many were just passes going off of fingers,” said Palmer, who received an extended ovation as starting lineups were being introduced. “It’s stuff that can be fixed real easily.”
Vincennes netted 19-of-24 from the line, and was paced by sophomore guards Amani Brown and Shaila Beeler with 18 points each. Reserve Reeva Hammelman added 11 more.
Ayers sank her first of two 3-pointers to create a 15-10 lead, and Sample connected twice from long range as the Cardinals worked inside out for a 35-27 margin at intermission.
Stewart repeatedly drew two or three defenders in the paint, and former North County star Kayleigh Winch took advantage by collecting several of her eight rebounds at the offensive goal.
Quincy Erickson buried a corner triple, and Yasmine Pankey stole an inbounds pass for a layup at 27-15 after Sample drew a charging foul to fire up the MAC bench.
“Realistically, it shows these girls that all of this work is for a purpose here, and now look how close you are,” Palmer said. “You’re competing with No. 20 in the country. So, what’s next?”
Beeler cut the margin to four early in the third quarter, and Brown generated four steals following the break. The Cardinals responded with a timely 16-6 run.
Sample highlighted the resurgence with her third and fourth 3-pointers of the evening, and slashed to the hole for a basket through contact in between.
“This first game kind of sets the tone. She’s a person that we’re looking for all the time for being cool, calm and collected,” Palmer said of Sample. “I needed her to be that way tonight. Most freshmen can’t do that right away, and she did it in game one.”
Winch pulled down a rebound on the weak side, and dished across the lane to Ayers for a 3-point play and 54-37 separation on the initial sequence of the fourth quarter.
Vincennes outscored Mineral Area 27-23 in the final stanza, and crept to within 63-52 when a pull-up jumper by Beeler preceded two free throws by Hammelmann with 2:41 to play.
But the Cardinals broke pressure for an ensuing Erickson layup, and ensured the outcome by going 13-of-17 at the stripe over the final 9 ½ minutes.
“As the game was ending in the last couple of minutes, I just thought that we are so thankful for these freshmen and how they overcome mistakes,” Palmer said.
Palmer played two seasons and served eight years as assistant coach for Gary Koch, who guided the women’s program to two region and three conference titles before retiring last winter.
Koch was inducted along with former First Team all-American Janekia Mason into the St. Francois Rotary Club and MAC Athletic Hall of Fame during a ceremony at halftime.
Longtime Vincennes head coach Harry Meeks remained standing near his bench to honor Koch until the recognition was complete, then joined his team in the locker room.
Pankey cashed in five straight free tosses down the stretch, and finished with nine points while Erickson added seven points and seven rebounds.
The Cardinals will host North Central at 3 p.m. on Tuesday with the men’s contest to follow.
Vincennes gets its rematch with MAC on Saturday in western Indiana. Meeks needs nine more victories to reach 700 in his career.