Cardinals wear down Fort Scott with depth

PARK HILLS – With sharp passing from all five players and 6-foot-10 center Kenan Sarvan stationed in one of the corners, the Mineral Area men’s basketball offense can be extra difficult to contain.

Sarvan scored 15 points while connecting three times from long range on Saturday evening, and the Cardinals rolled past visiting Fort Scott (Kan.) 86-49.

Brett Thompson provided 13 points and three steals off the bench while hitting 6-of-6 free throws, and Mineral Area (6-3) shot 50 percent or better from the field in a third straight contest.

Lamontay Daughtery added 11 points, and Keonte Jones posted team highs with seven rebounds, three blocks and five assists. The Cardinals knocked down most of their 10 3-pointers on kickout passes.

Mineral Area extended its pressure to create three quick transition layup in a row, sparked by a clean steal beyond the perimeter by hustling forward Daughtery.

Manu Musemena netted his second straight uncontested field goal at 19-7 on an outlet from Sarvan, who did not miss on three shots from inside the arc.

Jones made a smooth interior feed to Aisaiah Phillips on a speedy drive later in the first half, and found Musemena streaking ahead for a 3-point play and 29-12 advantage after blocking a mid-range jump shot.

Terry Ford and Jamir Price each sank open triples before Sarvan dialed up his second, and Mineral Area carried a 47-22 halftime lead after Thompson attacked twice to earn free throws.

Fort Scott (7-5), a Division II NJCAA program, shot 29 percent against the deeper and larger Cardinals, who committed only two turnovers before intermission.

Travis Bullock scored 10 points while Donovynn Lewis netted nine and Bryce Journee had eight in defeat. The Greyhounds were collectively 4-of-22 from 3-point range.

MAC missed three chances for a tip-in at the rim during one sequence, but still assumed a comfortable 75-35 lead as Sarvan and Thompson splashed threes on the next two possessions.

Journee finished a couple of driving layups down the stretch for Fort Scott after Bullock buried a nice fading jumper while curling around a screen.

Mineral Area dispersed minutes to 16 players for the second consecutive contest, and Farmington graduate Brant Gray notched his first collegiate field goal on a corner 3-pointer.

Price became the fourth man to reach double figures with 10 points for the Cardinals, who made 14-of-15 free throws ahead of their rivalry showdown at Moberly on Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.