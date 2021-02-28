Crowder rallies in fourth, tops Cardinals in OT

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team saw an 11-point advantage slip away in the fourth quarter on Saturday as Crowder rallied for a 69-64 overtime victory.

Fiona Wilson scored 14 points and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line in the final 55 seconds, and the Roughriders prevailed despite being held without a field goal in the extra session.

Crowder (5-5, 3-1) drained five crucial 3-pointers in the fourth, including three by Payge Dahmer, and used a 14-4 run to draw within 56-55 with 4:33 remaining.

The Cardinals countered with consecutive baskets by Nijah Moore and Mariah Stewart for a five-point edge, but Makayla White drew the fifth foul on Stewart before making it 62-62 on split free throws.

Mineral Area (4-7, 2-3) survived a missed layup as regulation expired and played four straight minutes of scoreless defense in overtime, including three straight one-on-one stops by Kayleigh Winch against White.

Moore had the lone basket in overtime as the Cardinals went 0-of-5 from the perimeter. They made 10 3-pointers in the game, but were also hampered by 28 turnovers.