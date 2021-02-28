Crowder rallies in fourth, tops Cardinals in OT

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Mineral Area women’s basketball team saw an 11-point advantage slip away in the fourth quarter on Saturday as Crowder rallied for a 69-64 overtime victory.
Fiona Wilson scored 14 points and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line in the final 55 seconds, and the Roughriders prevailed despite being held without a field goal in the extra session.
Crowder (5-5, 3-1) drained five crucial 3-pointers in the fourth, including three by Payge Dahmer, and used a 14-4 run to draw within 56-55 with 4:33 remaining.
The Cardinals countered with consecutive baskets by Nijah Moore and Mariah Stewart for a five-point edge, but Makayla White drew the fifth foul on Stewart before making it 62-62 on split free throws.
Mineral Area (4-7, 2-3) survived a missed layup as regulation expired and played four straight minutes of scoreless defense in overtime, including three straight one-on-one stops by Kayleigh Winch against White.
Moore had the lone basket in overtime as the Cardinals went 0-of-5 from the perimeter. They made 10 3-pointers in the game, but were also hampered by 28 turnovers.
Jayla Sample had a team-high 14 points plus seven rebounds, and sank successive triples early in the second quarter to put Mineral Area ahead 21-16.
Michaela Ayers grabbed an offensive rebound before finding Ashanti Davis for an open jumper, and MAC overcame five charging fouls to maintain a 32-26 lead at halftime.
Yasmine Pankey highlighted the third quarter with three 3-pointers, and scored 12 while dishing out eight assists over 38 total minutes.
Moore provided 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench, and Davis netted 10 for the Cardinals as four players each side achieved double digits.
Jonisha Rolle equaled Dahmer with 11 points each, while White ended with 10 and Mary Dunbar had nine for the Roughriders.
Mineral Area faces another tough test on Monday at Moberly.