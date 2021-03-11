Crowder sinks MAC women from long range

The Cardinals built a modest lead of 28-23 when a basket from Kayleigh Winch along the low block followed a tiebreaking 3-pointer by Davis.

Crowder powered its way back on attacking 3-point plays by Wilson and Rolle, and was down only 33-32 as Wilson nailed a rushed jumper through contact with nine-tenths of a second on the clock.

Mary Dunbar emerged from a scoreless first half with nine straight Crowder points in the third quarter, and emotions continued to escalate during the tight battle.

Mineral Area point guard Jayla Sample sat for several minutes after picking up her third and fourth fouls in a momentary loss of composure.

Wilson remarked in the direction of Sample after drawing hard contact on a drive, and Sample retaliated by bumping into her from behind. MAC center Mariah Stewart was also issued a technical during a brief exchange of words with Rolle, and Wilson made 2-of-4 from the line for a 52-45 lead.

Quincy Erickson had a superb second half for Mineral Area to compile 14 points and nine rebounds, and brought the necessary energy to ignite a quick 10-3 response.