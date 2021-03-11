Crowder sinks MAC women from long range

PARK HILLS – The seemingly unlimited range of Crowder sophomore Fiona Wilson trumped a scrappy effort by the Mineral Area women’s basketball team on Wednesday evening.
Wilson drained four timely 3-pointers – including a couple from beyond 26 feet – and made 14-of-16 free throws while dropping 32 points as the Roughriders prevailed 85-76.
Payge Dahmer added 13 points with three triples, and Jonisha Rolle provided 11 points inside. Crowder (7-7, 5-3) followed up its previous overtime win over the Cardinals in Neosho.
Mineral Area (6-9, 4-5) could not completely negate a key 11-0 run by the visitors in the fourth quarter, and missed a chance to move up from fourth place in the region standings despite a strong rebounding performance.
The Cardinals stayed within 62-61 on a 3-pointer by Yasmine Pankey to open the final stanza, but Wilson responded with two massive triples while also converting a trip to the line.
Crowder established its largest lead of 12 points, and closed the deal after MAC freshman guard Nijah Moore knocked down a difficult leaner to make it 80-76 with just 34 seconds to play.
Moore – the reigning Region 16 Player of the Week – paced the Cardinals with 19 points, and Ashanti Davis amassed 16 points and 11 rebounds for her second consecutive double-double.
The Cardinals built a modest lead of 28-23 when a basket from Kayleigh Winch along the low block followed a tiebreaking 3-pointer by Davis.
Crowder powered its way back on attacking 3-point plays by Wilson and Rolle, and was down only 33-32 as Wilson nailed a rushed jumper through contact with nine-tenths of a second on the clock.
Mary Dunbar emerged from a scoreless first half with nine straight Crowder points in the third quarter, and emotions continued to escalate during the tight battle.
Mineral Area point guard Jayla Sample sat for several minutes after picking up her third and fourth fouls in a momentary loss of composure.
Wilson remarked in the direction of Sample after drawing hard contact on a drive, and Sample retaliated by bumping into her from behind. MAC center Mariah Stewart was also issued a technical during a brief exchange of words with Rolle, and Wilson made 2-of-4 from the line for a 52-45 lead.
Quincy Erickson had a superb second half for Mineral Area to compile 14 points and nine rebounds, and brought the necessary energy to ignite a quick 10-3 response.
The reserve forward finished a tough scooping shot while draped by a defender with no whistle, and turned an ensuing putback jumper into a tying 3-point play at 55-55.
Crowder opened the game with consecutive threes from Dahmer and Wilson. A putback by Stewart and 3-pointer from Micheala Ayers brought MAC within 16-14 as the first quarter concluded.
Sample totaled nine points before fouling out, and Stewart had nine rebounds plus six points. Mineral Area will travel to Three Rivers on Saturday.