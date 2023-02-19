NEOSHO, MO. – The Mineral Area women seemed primed to prevail in a tough battle against Crowder despite missing starting guard Katelyn Chomko from the lineup on Saturday.

But a 10-point advantage with five minutes to play gradually crumbled amid frequent foul calls while five consecutive possessions concluded in turnovers.

Jaelin Glass scored a game-high 20 points and highlighted a late 13-0 run as the Roughriders instead triumphed 56-52 after honoring their sophomores.

Claire Affolter added 11 points, and Brittany Wilson provided all of her scoring on 10-of-12 free throws as Crowder (12-15, 4-8) sank 27-of-39 as a team.

Glass converted from the line after MAC threw a second straight inbounds pass away against full-court pressure, then snapped a 50-50 tie on a 3-point play inside with 1:22 left.

Lexi McCully ended a four-minute drought for the Cardinals on a driving layup 25 seconds later, but was called for a subsequent over-and-back violation after briefly losing control of her dribble.

The Roughriders appeared to contact McCully on a driving shot in the closing seconds, but no call was made. Affolter iced the outcome by splitting a pair from the line.

Mineral Area (18-10, 8-5) routed the Roughriders by 31 points just 10 days earlier in Park Hills, but sank just 9-of-16 free throws in a disjointed rematch.

Michell Butler powered the Cardinals again with 15 points and 14 rebounds, but fouled out as Crowder began mounting its eventual comeback.

McCully tallied 14 points and drained a key 3-pointer before the third quarter expired. Butler added a second-chance basket, and Syrene Sanders put MAC ahead 50-40 on a driving 3-point play.

The Cardinals are limping toward the No. 3 seed for the upcoming Region 16 tournament with only two games left in the regular season, and host Moberly for Sophomore night on Wednesday.

Destiny Williams finished with eight points, including consecutive baskets that propelled Mineral Area ahead 17-9 early in the second quarter. Sanders added seven points off the bench.

Crowder outscored the Cardinals 21-6 over the last 7:10 of the first half, and entered the intermission enthused after Glass buried a long 3-pointer as time expired for a 30-23 lead.

McCully opened the third quarter with a triple, sparking a 7-0 spurt, and drove end to end before feeding Butler for a go-ahead layup at 38-36.